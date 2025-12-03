Letters to the Editor

Thinking of Homer’s community care

I think Homer is the best place to live because of the scenery but more so because the people who live and work here!

In the summer of 2023 I fell due to Parkinsonism. I was in the hospital most of a month and during that time I made a list of all the “angels” who attended me. There were more than 70 of them. When I came home, Home Health came to my aide for awhile. Since that time I have physical therapy at Summit with Aiden and Justin and speech therapy with Martie and Haile as well as occupational therapy and hand therapy. I have had many doctor visits too, as you can imagine. I think this is the best place to be for medical care.

Not only are the medical professionals good and caring, but even the strangers in Homer are kind. For example, the day that my husband and I were going to eat at Cafe Azul’s, somehow my walker got stuck at the incline and I fell, landing on my knees. I wasn’t hurt, but we were struggling to get me up as my arm was stuck between the fender of a truck and wheel I was using to get myself up. A couple who were passing by on Pioneer saw me and came to my rescue. They helped my husband to get me out of my predicament and walked with me into the restaurant. Many other people have opened doors for me, picked up things that I have dropped, helped me get my coat on and have been a listening ear.

During this season of gratitude, I would like to thank all of you for your care and your kindness!

Ruby Nofziger

Homer

Grateful for community support of food basket program

The Kachemak Bay Lions Club would like to thank all the volunteers who came together and made the 2025 Thanksgiving Food Basket program such a success. We are grateful to the organizations and individuals who donated funds to the project. We were able to provide a record number of baskets to 234 households serving 661 people.

Kachemak Bay Lions Club

Homer

Thank you for supporting Ninilchik community tradition

On behalf of the Ninilchik Halloween Hoot team, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to The Homer Foundation and the Ninilchik Community Fund for their financial support. The contribution helped us create a safe, fun and memorable fall carnival for our community. From games and activities to the teen zone, your support allowed us to engage youth and families in a positive and festive environment.

Investment in the Halloween Hoot directly impacts our community by fostering family connections, creativity and joy for all ages. We are deeply grateful for the partnership in making this event a success and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate.

Thank you once again for helping the community of Ninilchik keep this beloved autumn tradition alive.

Katie Matthews

Halloween Hoot planning committee chair

Trump’s hypocrisy is outstanding

In 2003 America was lied into the Iraq War after the Bush administration sold it by claiming that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction. We were told to trust that our intel was sound, a slam dunk, and let’s not wait for a smoking gun in the form of a mushroom cloud. After all, fearful people are much easier to lead and control.

Today, Donald Trump declares to the world that Venezuelan airspace is “ closed in its entirety.” Here we go again. We’re being asked to trust a deceitful administration that they, and only they, possess the evidence of narco-trafficking from Venezuela and Columbia. Since Sept. 2, we have destroyed 23 naval vessels and killed at least 80 suspects in what many legal scholars call extra-judicial killings, which are state-sanctioned homicides outside the rule of law. The alleged reason, according to Pete Hegseth, is “to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco boats, and kill the narco terrorists who are poisoning the American people,” but I’ll bet it’s because of oil.

On Nov. 28, the White House announced Trump’s intention to pardon former Honduran President Hernandez, and release him from his 45-year sentence after serving one year and 5 months for smuggling tons of cocaine into the U.S. and possessing illegal arms. This hypocrisy is astounding. We are throwing the Caribbean area into chaos allegedly because of drugs entering the United States, but Trump pardons an actual convicted narco-terrorist.

The 2026 election slogan will probably be as usual: “It’s the Economy, Stupid.” But perhaps we should add, it’s also the Hypocrisy, Stupid.

Michael A. LeMay

Homer