Letters to the Editor

Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks grateful for community support

On Nov. 19, the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks held our annual meeting and fundraiser, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Homer community. Big thank you to the Porcupine Theater for all their help behind the scenes, and thank you to Nomar, Ulmers, Alaska Salt Company, Homer Book Store, Cycle Logical, Mako’s Water Taxi, Homer Jeans, Jeannie Woodring and Dave Brann for donating door prizes. Last but not least, thank you to Matt at Ink to Press and Kristin from Adrift Prints in Anchorage for working with us to create our new, limited-edition Grace Ridge shirts.

We’re looking forward to a full schedule of trail work and community engagement in 2026, and we hope to see you out there!

Liz Niznik

Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks board member