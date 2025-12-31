Letters to the Editor
Published 10:30 pm Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Reading a poem by an old friend
Recently I had the opportunity to read the wonderful prose poem that Nancy Levinson shared with our writers group about the trip she and her husband, Dan, made, in a VW bug in 1967 visiting national parks all the way to New York. A wonderful adventure, and I am blessed to have a copy of it. I want to share some of her final words that are so prophetic:
“I am coming home with a deep
understanding
that only this travel could give.
We are one nation,
but a nation of many cultures and
circumstances
And it is not where we came from
But where we live now that matters
For it is the land one lives on
That shapes one’s life, thoughts and actions.
How different the needs and ideas of a
rancher in the wide spaces of Texas
From those of an apartment dweller in
New York City.
America’s incredibly varied landscape
Cannot help but produce an equally
varied people.
And somehow, whether we love or
abuse it,
The land endures.”
And thanks to Dan and Nancy Levinson’s generosity, the Pratt Museum endures today.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Milli Martin
Homer
Local birder deserves recognition
The Kachemak Bay Birders would like to thank Dave Erikson for leading the 126th Christmas Bird Count in Homer on Dec. 20. This is the 49th consecutive year that he has coordinated and compiled the Homer Christmas Bird Count!
Lani Raymond
Homer