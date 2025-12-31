Letters to the Editor

Reading a poem by an old friend

Recently I had the opportunity to read the wonderful prose poem that Nancy Levinson shared with our writers group about the trip she and her husband, Dan, made, in a VW bug in 1967 visiting national parks all the way to New York. A wonderful adventure, and I am blessed to have a copy of it. I want to share some of her final words that are so prophetic:

“I am coming home with a deep

understanding

that only this travel could give.

We are one nation,

but a nation of many cultures and

circumstances

And it is not where we came from

But where we live now that matters

For it is the land one lives on

That shapes one’s life, thoughts and actions.

How different the needs and ideas of a

rancher in the wide spaces of Texas

From those of an apartment dweller in

New York City.

America’s incredibly varied landscape

Cannot help but produce an equally

varied people.

And somehow, whether we love or

abuse it,

The land endures.”

And thanks to Dan and Nancy Levinson’s generosity, the Pratt Museum endures today.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Milli Martin

Homer

Local birder deserves recognition

The Kachemak Bay Birders would like to thank Dave Erikson for leading the 126th Christmas Bird Count in Homer on Dec. 20. This is the 49th consecutive year that he has coordinated and compiled the Homer Christmas Bird Count!

Lani Raymond

Homer