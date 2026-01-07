Letters to the Editor

The world needs more empathy

Empathy is putting yourself in another person’s shoes. It’s the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, to see things from their point of view. It should lead us to act with compassion and do what we can to improve their situation.

Yet Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, has said “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” By decimating USAID Musk and Trump wage war against the poorest people on earth. Trump’s indifference to human suffering is staggering. His triumphal joy in dehumanizing people is reprehensible. Trump brings us the death of empathy in American governance. He didn’t just give permission to behave like this; he made it aspirational to his followers to channel that same venomous energy.

Authoritarianism takes hold as he thickens the membrane between us and others. That leads to the belief that the poor and underprivileged deserve their station in life.

The antidote abides in our hearts guided by our moral compass. Empathy is the language of our loving hearts. It is the medicine that the world needs. Be the reason someone feels welcome, seen, heard, valued, loved and supported.

Michael A LeMay, Veterans For Peace

Homer

Thank you for supporting annual New Year’s Eve fireworks

Thank you to our community for helping us bring a FANTASTIC fireworks show to New Year’s Eve. I appreciate Peninsula Radio Group giving us a pile of promo time and for offering a live radio music soundtrack!

My sincere gratitude to the City of Homer and the Homer Police Department, particularly Chad Felice at Parks for going above and beyond to facilitate this event.

Thank you to Captains Coffee and Chubbies Premium Popcorn for joining us in the park to sell snacks and hot drinks!

Thank you to our 2025 Super Duper Diamond Encrusted Elite Pyro’s Club members: Duncan House Diner, Homerun Oil, Inlet Grocery, The Office of Representative Sarah Vance, Ace Towing & Recovery, Ulmers Drug & Hardware, Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet, Mossy Oak Properties of AK – Ninilchik, Weisser Homes Custom Builders, Lower Peninsula Power Sports, Peninsula Insulation, Coastline Insurance and South Peninsula Hospital.

In total, these contributed about 55% of our total funds. Additionally, 70 local families chipped in to help us reach our goal.

And a big thank you to the nearly 40 volunteers who helped with all aspects of the show!

Thank you Homer, and Happy New Year!

Aaron Weisser

Homer