Letters to the Editor

Dear legislators, vote yes to override SB 113

SB 113, “Apportion Taxable Income; Digital Business,” passed the Senate 16-4 and the House 26-14 in May. Our governor vetoed it in October.

According to KTUU’s reporting in May 2025, SB 113 would “change the state’s corporate tax law structure to — in part — include online sales from outside of the state, formally establishing that online sales to Alaskans equate to business conducted within the state.”

At a press conference in May, Senator Wielechowski, sponsor of the bill, stated, “Much of the revenue that is generated from this bill will come from other states who are currently collecting the revenues that should be coming to Alaska … Alaska brick and mortar businesses are picking up the cost for that … and that’s not fair.”

In his sponsor statement found at akleg.gov, Wielechowski states, “SB 113 would apportion income from highly digitized businesses based on the sales factor alone, to ensure that income earned in Alaska is subject to Alaska’s corporate income tax.” And “These reforms will have little, if any, effect on consumer prices for Alaskans … At least 36 states have adopted some form of market-based sourcing.”

Alaska has not updated its corporate income tax laws since 1970. It’s time to do so given online internet sales. Out-of-state business apportionments currently go to the state they are in as opposed to the state where the product is being sold to.

KTUU’s report quotes Rep. Will Stapp, R-Fairbanks: “The Department of Revenue thinks [the bill] will raise anywhere from $10 million to $30 million, but they don’t know that.” KTUU further writes, “the state’s tax division believes the revenue generation could be as high as $65 million.”

If our legislators override the governor’s veto of SB 113, money generated would go the general fund which could then be apportioned to education, the PFD, ferry system, roads — the most important things Alaskans care about.

Call or write your legislators and urge them to override the veto of SB 113.

The legislators have only the first five days of this session to do so, Jan. 20-25.

Therese Lewandowski

Homer

Community support strengthens local food equity

The Homer Farmers Market board and staff would like to acknowledge and thank our grantors that supported HFM in 2025. A very special thank you to the Alaska Farmers Market Association, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Homer Foundation, the City of Homer, 100 Women Who Care Homer, and the Rasmuson Foundation for supporting food equity on the Southern Kenai Peninsula! Our market is stronger than ever thanks to your support.

Lauren Jerew, market director

Homer

Local gallery owner nurtured Homer art community

Thank you to Irene Randolph, owner of Fireweed Gallery for supporting so many local and statewide artists all these years, as well as the many individuals she employed. Irene opened her doors at 475 E. Pioneer Avenue in October 1994, at first selling art supplies and slowly growing it into the gallery it became.

With her gift for creating an open, inviting and beautiful setting, Irene’s ability to showcase artist’s work has always been extraordinary, as has been her willingness to give both emerging and established artists a place to exhibit and sell their work.

On Dec. 31, shifting from a thriving business owner to a retired community member, Irene officially closed her gallery doors. As one of her customers, I’d like to congratulate her on building her successful business from the ground up. As one of her artists, I’d like to thank her for nurturing and encouraging my creativity. And as one of her friends, I’d like to recognize her for her invaluable contributions to the growth of the art community in Homer and Alaska. Thank you, Irene, for your years of hard work and dedication.

Christina Whiting

Homer

Thanks for skiing in the new year

Thank you to all the volunteers who made the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks’ first Ski & Snowshoe on Jan. 1 a success: Kasey Aderhold for helping me plan, Dave Brann for all the equipment; Bill Hague for the firewood, Kenny Daher & Konrad Schaad for grooming the trails; Cameale Johnson, Alison O’Hara, Blair Parrott, Marissa Messina, and Kara Seeger for set up, Willy Dunne for grilling, and everyone else for making it such a great time!

The best way to stay in the loop for all the events we have coming up is to complete our new 2026 volunteer form, which is available on our website, friendsofkachemakbay.org (thanks, Kasey!).

Liz Niznik

Homer

Twisting the tiger’s tail

The killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent during her Minneapolis street protest is a sad reflection of how polarized this country has become. In this toxic environment such an incident was bound to happen; neither end of the political/social spectrum perceives the other as being remotely rational or reasonable. Back in the good old days of the ’60s and MLK, engaging in active street protests was generally met with nightsticks, water hoses, scuffles and police dogs. These days though, with militarized law enforcement, the price for crossing the thin, narrow — but ambiguous — line of unlawful behavior is to get your brains blown out. What’s even sadder is that Renee Good apparently had no clue that her actions would cross that line. Up to the last few seconds she seemed cheerful and friendly — if firm in refusing to be cowed or bullied by armed law enforcement. That somewhat naive belief explains her panicked reaction when ICE agents suddenly confronted her with forceful actions and verbiage (“Get out of the f—-ing car!”).

Hopefully all activists will now realize that twisting the tiger’s tail for whatever justification is not a game to indulge in without potential mortal consequences.

Larry Slone

Homer

Silence is dishonor

I was born not long after my father returned from fighting fascism all the way up the Italian peninsula. American presidents, like those veterans, were very good role models for us children. They told us the truth about things that mattered. They weren’t adjudicated to have committed sexual assault while defaming their victim. They didn’t brag to TV hosts about such conquests, were never convicted by a jury of extensive business fraud. Nor did they incite a mob to violently attack our capitol and threaten our elected representatives. Not perfect, they at least aspired to be honorable men.

Until Nixon. When Nixon breached that public trust it was senators from his own party that confronted him, forced him from office. These courageous, honorable men acted as their moral compass and duty directed.

None of us wish this authoritarian president to be a role model to our children. He’s destroyed medical research projects, upended university scientific programs, taken health care coverage from millions including countless Alaskans, ridiculed the disabled, bullied anyone speaking out about his actions, used prosecutorial power to silence critics. He seeks to destroy the world order that’s made us safe and prosperous throughout the entire term of my life. Now he proposes annexing Canada and Greenland.

Sen. Murkowski has shown the courage to oppose these depredations. Her honor demands no less.

But Sen. Sullivan, a Marine officer and former Attorney General who should well know that honor as well as Article I of our Constitution demand that he evidence the same courage as Sen. Murkowski, stands mute. Stands mute as incursions into a sovereign nation not only usurps his own power as a Senator, but seeks cheap oil that inures to Alaska’s fiscal detriment. Stands mute as ICE agents in battle dress uniforms terrorize hard working immigrants and kill citizens. Stands mute as we blindly race toward the destruction of NATO. Stands mute as science and medicine are abandoned. Stands mute as all aspects of honor that once were role models for our children are callously discarded.

His silence makes him complicit. His silence is his dishonor.

Mark Roye

Cordova