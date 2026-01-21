Letters to the Editor

Thank you for supporting winter recreation

On behalf of the Homer Hockey Association and the Kevin Bell Arena, I am writing to express our sincere gratitude to the City of Homer for the funding awarded in 2025 through the City of Homer Grants Program at the Homer Foundation. These funds were allocated toward the arena’s general operating expenses, a contribution that is deeply appreciated by our entire community.

For over 20 years, the Kevin Bell Arena has served as the headquarters of Homer’s on-ice winter recreation. Proudly providing an essential space for hockey, figure skating, curling, broomball, public skating and many more programs, the rink fosters a community that grows each year and takes full advantage of the activities provided by the rink. The financial support from the City is vital in helping the rink meet our operating costs and fulfill our mission to sustain diverse on-ice programming. Ultimately, the City’s investment ensures that the arena remains a safe, accessible, and high-quality resource for all residents.

Thank you again for your continued support of the Homer Hockey Association and the Kevin Bell Arena. We appreciate your dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Homer.

Lacey Velsko, president

Homer Hockey Association