Letters to the Editor

Masculinity choices

Masculinity is a set of traits and behaviors leading to concepts that we define as both healthy or toxic.

Alex Pretti, the ICU VA nurse recently killed, emulated a kind, nurturing and compassionate approach when aiding a woman who had been viciously shoved to the ground in Minneapolis. His unexpected tender heartedness reflects a strength and persistence when opposing wrong disguised as “ICE Normal.”

As to toxic masculinity, we have Tom Homan, the architect of separating children including infants from their families; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War Crimes, shoots helpless survivors clinging to destroyed vessels and can’t wait to unleash his pubescent urges to be warlike; Stephen Miller promotes his campaign of racism, hate and cruelty; our Misogynist-in-Chief Donald Trump, who since the 1970s has been accused of sexual misconduct including rape by 28 women, and is a consistently cowardly and demeaning bully with the morality of a grapefruit.

Alex Pretti demonstrated the right kind of admirable masculinity. His last words to the woman lying prone were: “Are you okay?” In his nursing career, he used his skills to help, heal, serve and protect the most vulnerable among us. Manifest your own masculinity. Choose wisely.

Michael A LeMay, Veterans For Peace

