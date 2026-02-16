Parade showcases Homer love

A member of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department hands out candy to young spectators at the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Grand Marshals David Brann (top left) and Robert Archibald (right) wave to spectators atop the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks float at the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Members of the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust walk down Pioneer Avenue carrying cardboard king salmon and other props at the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Candace Campbell, the 2025 Ninilchik Rodeo Queen, waves to spectators atop her horse during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Cheerleaders of all ages with Homer Mariner Cheer walk down Pioneer Avenue during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

A community member walking with the Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection float holds up a sign that reads, “If you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine,” during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

A community member walking with the Krewe of Gambrinus carries a papier mache heart staff during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Members of the Krewe of Gambrinus dance in front of the judges’ station on Pioneer Avenue to the Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Members of the Homer Women of Action carry signs in line with their theme, “Love Democracy,” during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Hancock Hen House represents their local chicken farm during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Community members walking with the Krewe of Gambrinus carry props and wave to spectators during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Youth members of the Motivity Dance Collective dance on Pioneer Avenue during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Members of the Alaska Japanese Club give a taiko drumming performance in front of the judges’ station on Pioneer Avenue during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Members of the Krewe of Gambrinus perform and dance to the Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” in front of the judges’ station on Pioneer Avenue during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

This year’s “Snow Much Love” Winter Carnival Parade might have lacked the snow, but definitely didn’t fall short on the love. Community members gathered along Pioneer Avenue as usual, despite the rain, to watch parade participants pass by and give short performances below the judges’ station at Bay Realty.

Twenty-seven entries participated in the 72nd annual parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, which Homer Chamber of Commerce executive director Brad Anderson said was very similar to previous Winter Carnival Parades.

“Given the weather, I was concerned we might have some cancellations, but no one backed out,” he wrote via email Monday.

Participating entries included floats, cars and trucks, and people walking, all decorated and costumed according to this year’s theme, which was set by the sponsoring Homer Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Valentine’s Day and to showcase the community’s love for Homer.

“We have received many positive comments about the number of dancers and performers in this year’s parade, which we appreciate,” Anderson wrote, adding that the local social club Krewe of Gambrinus, which has been a part of the parade for over 30 years, was the “perfect closing act” with over 30 members in their group this year.

This year’s parade Grand Marshals were Robert Archibald and David Brann, who both sit on the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks board of directors and rode in the FKBSP float in the parade. A Feb. 16 press release from the chamber said that both Archibald and Brann have demonstrated their deep love for this community through their many years of volunteerism.

“Robert and Dave remind us that volunteering isn’t just about giving back, it’s about building

the community we love,” the release says.

Darrel Oliver from AJ’s Steakhouse reprised his role as parade emcee, which the release noted he has done for many years. This year’s judges were from Global Credit Union or were volunteers with the Homer chamber and visitor center.

The chamber gave out awards and Homer Bucks prizes to seven participant categories this year. Chirotherm won Best of Show; South Peninsula Hospital won Best Car/Truck; and the Ninilchik Rodeo Queens — and their horses — won Best Animals. Best Children’s Group went to Homer Mariner Cheer, and Best Performing Arts went to the Motivity Dance Collective. Hancock Hen House, whose parade entry included live chickens, was selected as the Judges’ Sentimental Favorite. Homer’s own Krewe of Gambrinus earned Best Use of Theme for their costumed live band and dance performance of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.”

“The Homer Chamber Board and Staff are extremely grateful for the wonderful support from the community for this 72-year tradition, and we look forward to many more years ahead,” Anderson wrote.

Find more information about this year’s Winter Carnival and photos at the Homer Chamber of Commerce website or Facebook page.

2026 Winter Carnival Parade Winning Entries

Best of Show: Chirotherm, $75

Best Use of Theme: Krewe of Gambrinus, $75

Judges’ Favorite: Hancock Hen House, $75

Best Car/Truck: South Peninsula Hospital, $50

Best Performing Arts: Motivity Dance Collective, $50

Best Use of Animals: Ninilchik Rodeo Queens, $50

Best Children’s Group: Mariner Cheer, $75