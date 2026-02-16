Parade showcases Homer love
Published 9:30 pm Monday, February 16, 2026
This year’s “Snow Much Love” Winter Carnival Parade might have lacked the snow, but definitely didn’t fall short on the love. Community members gathered along Pioneer Avenue as usual, despite the rain, to watch parade participants pass by and give short performances below the judges’ station at Bay Realty.
Twenty-seven entries participated in the 72nd annual parade on Saturday, Feb. 14, which Homer Chamber of Commerce executive director Brad Anderson said was very similar to previous Winter Carnival Parades.
“Given the weather, I was concerned we might have some cancellations, but no one backed out,” he wrote via email Monday.
Participating entries included floats, cars and trucks, and people walking, all decorated and costumed according to this year’s theme, which was set by the sponsoring Homer Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Valentine’s Day and to showcase the community’s love for Homer.
“We have received many positive comments about the number of dancers and performers in this year’s parade, which we appreciate,” Anderson wrote, adding that the local social club Krewe of Gambrinus, which has been a part of the parade for over 30 years, was the “perfect closing act” with over 30 members in their group this year.
This year’s parade Grand Marshals were Robert Archibald and David Brann, who both sit on the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks board of directors and rode in the FKBSP float in the parade. A Feb. 16 press release from the chamber said that both Archibald and Brann have demonstrated their deep love for this community through their many years of volunteerism.
“Robert and Dave remind us that volunteering isn’t just about giving back, it’s about building
the community we love,” the release says.
Darrel Oliver from AJ’s Steakhouse reprised his role as parade emcee, which the release noted he has done for many years. This year’s judges were from Global Credit Union or were volunteers with the Homer chamber and visitor center.
The chamber gave out awards and Homer Bucks prizes to seven participant categories this year. Chirotherm won Best of Show; South Peninsula Hospital won Best Car/Truck; and the Ninilchik Rodeo Queens — and their horses — won Best Animals. Best Children’s Group went to Homer Mariner Cheer, and Best Performing Arts went to the Motivity Dance Collective. Hancock Hen House, whose parade entry included live chickens, was selected as the Judges’ Sentimental Favorite. Homer’s own Krewe of Gambrinus earned Best Use of Theme for their costumed live band and dance performance of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.”
“The Homer Chamber Board and Staff are extremely grateful for the wonderful support from the community for this 72-year tradition, and we look forward to many more years ahead,” Anderson wrote.
Find more information about this year’s Winter Carnival and photos at the Homer Chamber of Commerce website or Facebook page.
2026 Winter Carnival Parade Winning Entries
Best of Show: Chirotherm, $75
Best Use of Theme: Krewe of Gambrinus, $75
Judges’ Favorite: Hancock Hen House, $75
Best Car/Truck: South Peninsula Hospital, $50
Best Performing Arts: Motivity Dance Collective, $50
Best Use of Animals: Ninilchik Rodeo Queens, $50
Best Children’s Group: Mariner Cheer, $75