Sports briefs

Basketball

The Homer High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams finished the regular season with home games against Kenai, Seward and Nikiski last weekend. The boys lost to Kenai but defeated Seward and Nikiski. The girls fell to Kenai and Seward but beat Nikiski.

The boys team finished the regular season 8-10 overall and 4-2 in conference play, securing the No. 2 seed in the Southcentral Conference Tournament hosted by Kenai Central High School, March 5-7.

The girls team finished the season 9-10 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Both teams will travel to Kenai this week for the Southcentral Conference Tournament.

DDF

Homer High School’s Drama, Debate and Forensics team traveled to Anchorage last week for the state championships, which were hosted by Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School. Homer’s Thomas Finn Spitler and Alex Brock placed sixth overall for their performance of “008” as a duo performance.