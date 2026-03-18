Kenai basketball competes at state

The Kenai Central High School boys varsity basketball team advances to the Class 3A state championships after winning first place in the South Central Conference Basketball Tournament, held March 5-7 in Kenai.

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The Kenai Central High School cheerleading team wins first place in the South Central Conference Cheerleading Tournament, held March 5-7 , 2026, in Kenai , Alaska .

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The Kenai Central High School boys and girls basketball teams are competing in the March Madness Alaska 3A/4A state championships this weekend in Anchorage, March 18-21.

Both teams automatically qualified for state during the Region III 3A South Central Conference basketball tournament hosted by Kenai, March 5-7. The Kardinal boys placed first and the girls team placed second in their respective divisions.

The Homer boys and Nikiski girls basketball teams both took third place in the regional tournament.

The Homer boys finished the season 9-12, and the Homer girls finished the season with a 10-12 record.

For the South Central Conference Cheerleading Tournament, Kenai Central also won first place, followed by Grace Christian in second and Homer in third.

Cheerleading and basketball All-Conference results were also recognized during the South Central Conference Awards Ceremony.

Cheer Sportsmanship Awards were given to Homer’s Ashley Ruiz, Kenai’s Daisy Bella Fisk and Grace Christian’s Ashlyn Eldridge. Grace Christian’s Jenna Walton and Abigail McKay; Kenai’s Cara Graves, Ella Siemers, Sylvia McGraw and Kayani Whicker; and Homer’s Ellen Barrett, Thea James and Anna Springer were all named to the cheerleading South-Central All-Conference Team. McKay was also named MVP. Homer cheerleading coach Michelle Thornton was named Coach of the Year.

Basketball Sportsmanship Awards were given to Houston’s Koko Sua and Karlee Wertman; Redington’s Ikaia Flores and Iselin Swalling; Nikiski’s Ryder Maguire and Maya Deveer; Homer’s Parker Overson and Emily Stafford; Kenai’s Garrett McCanna and Willow Graham; and Grace Christian’s Jaden Helton.

Kenai’s Carter Eiter, Carter Felchle and Reid Titus; Houston’s Billy Rusher and Blake Baskett; Redington’s Levi Zydonis; Nikiski’s Kameron Bird; and Homer’s Ben Engebretsen and CJ Burns were named to the boys basketball South Central All-Conference 1st Team. Kenai’s Miles Metteer was named the South Central Conference MVP for the boys.

Redington’s Cameryn Ingraham, Ikaia Flores and Jake Murdock; Kenai’s Mason Tunseth; Nikiski’s Ryder Maguire; Homer’s Parker Overson; and Houston’s Sebastian Sanford were named to the boys’ South Central All-Conference 2nd Team.

For the girls, Redington’s Kaydence Seymore; Grace’s Molly Schild and Poppy Wiggers-Pidduck; Nikiski’s Abby White and Blakeley Jorgensen; Kenai’s Maci Miller, Bryleigh Williams and Zana Lundahl; and Homer’s Keagan Niebuhr were named to the girls South Central All-Conference 1st Team. Grace’s MJ Van der Horst was named South Central Conference MVP.

Houston’s Karlee Wertman, Danyel Loyd and TaNea Cook; Grace’s Faith Salima; Kenai’s Grace Every and Ellsi Miller; Nikiski’s Evelyn Reichert; Redington’s Abi Dagomos and Janessa Gubler; and Homer’s Amalinda Norman and Abigail Ostrom were named to the girls South Central All-Conference 2nd Team.

Redington boys head coach Matthew Murphy and Kenai girls head coach Jacob Songer were named South-Central Conference Coaches of the Year.