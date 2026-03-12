Mayor honors longtime police chief

Homer Mayor Rachel Lord (left) presents Homer Police Department Chief Mark Robl with a plaque recognizing his many years of service to the community on Monday, March 9, 2026, in the Homer City Hall Cowles Council Chambers in Homer, Alaska. Robl is set to retire on March 19, after nearly 27 years as police chief and more than 40 years at HPD. Photo courtesy Jenny Carroll

Homer Mayor Rachel Lord honored retiring Homer Police Department Chief Mark Robl for his many years of service during Monday’s city council meeting.

In a mayoral recognition which she read aloud at the beginning of the meeting, Lord highlighted Robl’s career with HPD and his “outstanding” leadership and dedication to community safety.

“Chief Robl is an unassuming leader who encourages his team to strive to be a part of the community. Under his leadership, HPD has worked diligently to earn trust and build community partnerships through mutual respect and understanding,” Lord said.

Robl first joined HPD in 1984, working his way through the ranks as a patrol officer, community jail administrator, investigator and lieutenant. He was appointed police chief in 1999.

“Chief Robl has supported his team and our community through difficult and challenging cases, and celebrated with them in the happy and amazing times, noting the good times have outweighed the bad, and he has met really awesome people along the way,” Lord said.

Robl’s retirement will go into effect on March 19, marking over 40 years in service to the Homer community and making him the longest-serving police chief in Alaska after nearly 27 years.

“Homer is undeniably fortunate to be the community he met that milestone with,” Lord said.

Current HPD Officer Michael Scanlon will step in as the new police chief upon Robl’s retirement, following the recent confirmation of his appointment by the Homer City Council at the end of February.

Community members were packed into the Homer City Hall Cowles Council Chambers to witness and celebrate the recognition of Robl’s years of service.

“Thank you so much, Chief — (we) appreciate everything you’ve done for the community, and look forward to seeing you around in your retirement,” Lord said.

Find the March 9 meeting recording in full at www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citycouncil/city-council-regular-meeting-347.