Update: Winter king tournament postponed to March 28

Tournament champion Zach Weimann holds up his first-place trophy during the 2025 Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit.

Tournament staff and volunteers help Zach Weimann (center), tournament champion, hold up a check displaying his winnings during the 2025 Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Zach Weimann (left center) poses with his prize-winning fish, previous tournament champions and the championship trophy during the 2025 Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Ice buildup conditions in the Homer Harbor have led to the annual Winter King Tournament being postponed for one week, to Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. Tournament officials will continue to evaluate ice and weather conditions leading up to the rescheduled date. Photo courtesy Homer Chamber of Commerce

The 32nd annual Winter King Tournament has been postponed one week, to Saturday March 28.

The decision came Friday morning from the tournament committee after evaluating current ice conditions in the Homer Harbor and the weather forecast for the weekend of March 21, when the tournament was originally scheduled to take place.

The Homer Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday that a “significant” buildup of ice at the harbor entrance, as well as icy conditions at the boat launch and ice accumulation in many of the mooring slips.

“These conditions create an unsafe situation for launching multiple boats, limit the availability of overnight moorage, and reduce the capacity for vessels to exit the harbor safely,” the chamber wrote. “For these reasons, the committee has decided to postpone the tournament by one week … in order to provide a safe and fair experience for all participating anglers.”

The tournament committee will meet again on Wednesday, March 18, to reevaluate harbor conditions and assess any improvements.

Participants who have registered for the tournament but will be unable to attend on March 28 should email wkt@homeralaska.org with their name, team name and best contact information. Updated information will be sent via email to registered and past tournament anglers. Updates will also be provided on the Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament Facebook page and Instagram.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these conditions,” the chamber wrote Friday. “The safety of our anglers and participants remains our highest priority.”

This year’s event, when finalized, will be held at the Deep Water Dock at 4667 Freight Dock Road. All registered anglers must have a 2026 fishing license and a valid king salmon stamp, and must comply with all Alaska Department of Fish and Game regulations.

Lines go in at 9 a.m. and must be out at 4 p.m. Weigh-in will begin at 2 p.m. Anglers must be in line at tournament headquarters by the Deep Water Dock no later than 6 p.m. to be eligible for weigh-in.

In addition to the main tournament, boats can also participate in team side tourneys or win prizes through drawings, according to the tournament website. Festivities featuring live music, a beer and wine garden, food trucks and vendors will be held at the weigh-in stations by the Deep Water Dock after lines are pulled from the water.

Recognized as the largest fishing tournament on the West Coast, in 2025 the Winter King Salmon Tournament recorded 1,235 anglers and 373 boats participating. $198,526 in prize money was given out last year, along with merchandise prizes worth over $15,000.

The 2025 tournament champion was Zach Weimann on team Profishunt, with a fish weighing in 30.66 pounds, the largest fish since 2013. The 2025 youth prize winner was then-12-year-old Madelyn Challans on the Kachemak Jack, with a king weighing in at 15.36 pounds.

To register, visit www.homerwinterking.com/. For more information, contact the Homer Chamber of Commerce at 907-235-7740 or info@homeralaska.org.