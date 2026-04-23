Catch of the day: Homer fishing captains capture global recognition

A trio of Homer fishing captains have reeled in accolades from an international platform.

FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, honored 6 captains from Alaska with its 2026 Angler’s Choice Award.

Homer is home to three award winners, “cementing its reputation as Alaska’s premier fishing destination,” according to FishingBooker. The remaining three winners are spread across Kenai, Palmer, and Seward – showcasing the geographic reach of Alaska’s world-class fishing scene.

Zane Millett with Homer Fishing Addiction, Karl Thomas with Wild Coast Alaska – Charter Fishing, and Corey Verdoljak of Alaskan Adventure Guides – Sea Hunter were the Homer recipients of the award recognizing outstanding service, reliability, and customer experience.

According to Millett’s FishingBooker profile, he runs trips out of Homer aboard a 28-foot Crozier Craft. “These waters are known for halibut and salmon and he will show you how to catch them, whether you’re trolling or jigging. With years of experience, he has a trick or two up his sleeve, and the only way to learn is to join him out on the water.”

The profile for Thomas says he spent much of his childhood outdoors, with many adventures continuing old family traditions while also starting some new ones.

“Alaska is known by many names – The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Last Frontier, and The Land of Promise. For me, it is also known as home. Like so many before me, my adventures in Alaska began years ago, but with each trip, whether on a remote float down the Kwethluk River, chartering a boat in Ketchikan, or the many adventures on the Kenai Peninsula, I fell in love with the cold, clear water and the beautiful mountains of Alaska.”

Verdoljak’s profile says he has been fishing out of Homer for more than a decade. Before that, he was busy running trips on the Great Lakes in Wisconsin and has plenty of experience fishing different waters

“Our trip with Alaskan Adventure Guides on the Sea Hunter was one for the books,” reads one review. “The weather threw everything at us — fog, wind, chop, and rain — but Captain Cory still put us right on the fish and got us our limit. That guy really knows his stuff.”

Heading up Cook Inlet, Kenai’s Dean Schlehofer of King of the River – Powerboat also snagged an Angler’s Choice Award. His profile says he has been fishing the Kenai River since 1986. And ever since he landed an 80-pound king salmon that year, he’s been hooked.

“I had an amazing time on my half-day fishing trip on the Kenai River with Captain Dean,” reads one review. “Dean is a fantastic guide – patient, knowledgeable, and a great teacher. He took the time to explain techniques, share his expertise, and make sure the whole experience was enjoyable from start to finish. Even beyond the fishing, the trip was unforgettable.”

Earning the Angler’s Choice Award is not a matter of a single good season. Captains must sustain an exceptional standard of service across four consecutive quarters, meeting all of the following criteria: 4.8+ star rating from at least 10 verified customer reviews; a 98% reliability score — the percentage of booked trips that actually take place; 98% response rate to booking requests within 24 hours; and full business verification, including identity, vessel registration, and legal operating credentials

“Alaska’s waters offer something special to anglers, but it’s the captains who make that experience memorable. Seeing these guides recognized this year shows just how much consistency, effort, and professionalism goes into every trip.” said Vukan Simic, CEO of FishingBooker.

FishingBooker is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 57,000 fishing trips available in more than 2,600 destinations worldwide.