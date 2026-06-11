Group keeps a watchful eye out for invasive crabs on Homer shoreline

A participant in the European green crab rapid response exercise practices a test sample at the beach by the Homer Spit Fishing Hole.

The Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (KBNERR) is set to teach the community how to protect Alaska’s waters, fisheries, and wildlife from invasive species.

Governor Mike Dunleavy signed an executive proclamation earlier this month proclaiming June 14 to 20 as Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week, just in time for the reserve’s invasive European green crab monitoring event on June 19 at noon at Pier One Beach on the Homer Spit.

The research institution is inviting the community to join them in monitoring and gathering, and to learn more about the invasive species, why they threaten Alaska’s coastal ecosystems, and how community monitoring can make a real difference.

European green crabs are considered one of the top 10 most unwanted invasive species in the world.

“They are a small but aggressive crab that can alter nearshore environments and out-compete many native nearshore organisms for resources,” KBNERR stated. “Their ability to reproduce quickly can lead to population explosions in as little as 12 months.”

Dunleavy said that when non-native harmful species are introduced to public and private lands and state waters, they disrupt healthy ecosystems.

“Invasive species cause environmental disturbances that threaten the sustainability of native species,” he stated.

“The most cost-effective and responsible approach to protect our lands, waters, and native organisms is to prevent the spread of invasive species, and then to practice early detection and strategic response to control and eradicate invasive species when they become established.”

Since 2006, KBNERR has collaborated with state partners to prepare and monitor for the early detection of European green crabs in Alaska, and is an active partner in the Alaska Invasive Species partnership, which works together across geography and agency to keep the state wild and free from invasive species through monitoring, outreach, and education.

“Help keep Alaska’s oceans healthy during Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week,” KBNERR added.