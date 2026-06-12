Beatles vs. Stones tribute show coming to Soldotna stage

The Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown tour rolls into Soldotna Creek Park on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. with two of the most revered tribute bands in the world — Abbey Road, channeling The Beatles, and Start Me Up, embodying The Rolling Stones.

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The Beatles vs. Stones – Musical Showdown tour rolls into Soldotna Creek Park on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. with two of the most revered tribute bands in the world—Abbey Road, channeling The Beatles, and Start Me Up, embodying The Rolling Stones.

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Rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest rivalry is set to land in the Kenai Peninsula later this month.

The Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown tour rolls into Soldotna Creek Park on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. with two of the most revered tribute bands in the world — Abbey Road, channeling The Beatles, and Start Me Up, embodying The Rolling Stones.

The ultimate rock battle reimagines the concert that never happened, pitting Liverpool’s Fab Four against the bad-boy anthems of the Stones, promising a night of sing-alongs and guitar-driven nostalgia for fans and answering the question of who really ruled the British Invasion.

Abbey Road is known for its meticulous recreation of studio masterpieces, many of which the original four never performed live, and bringing the sound, look, and feel of Beatlemania to life.

Start Me Up has been hailed for its swaggering energy and uncanny portrayals while delivering gritty renditions and capturing the essence of rock’s original rebels.

“Music fans never got to see these two legends share a stage,” said Mark Pont, who performs as Mick Jagger. “This show brings that fantasy to life — complete with friendly rivalry, electric performances, and a finale you won’t forget.”

The show will include two full sets from each band, back-and-forth banter, costume changes, and an all-star encore with both groups on stage.

Tickets are $45 and available online at centertix.com.