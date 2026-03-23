Flight service continues despite temporary airport terminal closure

The City of Homer announced a temporary closure of the Homer Airport Terminal on Monday afternoon due to a water line break and flooding.

Flights on Monday were initially cancelled, though Alaska Bus Company services at the terminal remained unaffected.

City Special Projects and Communications Coordinator Jenny Carroll said in an update later Monday afternoon that Aleutian Airways would be resuming flights in and out of Homer on Monday through the Bald Mountain Air building, next door to the Homer airport. Travellers are allowed to park in the Homer Airport Terminal parking lot due to limited parking space at Bald Mountain Air.

The City of Homer is actively working to repair the flood damage and restore the terminal as quickly as possible, Carroll said, but at this time they do not have an estimate of when the terminal will reopen to the public. Updates can be found on the city website at www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and Aleutian Airways’ work-around during this time!” Carroll wrote.