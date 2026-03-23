Opinion: Why Alaska should pass CSSB 64

Rep. Sarah Vance participates in a candidate forum hosted by the Peninsula Clarion and KBBI 890 AM at the Homer Public Library in Homer, Alaska, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

For nearly a decade, election policy in Alaska has been defined more by debate than results. Over the past ten years, the Legislature has introduced 164 election-related bills and more than 40 resolutions, yet only three measures became law, and none significantly changed how Alaska conducts elections.

For Alaskans, that record has meant years of arguments without meaningful progress. Meanwhile, voters across the political spectrum want something simple: elections that are secure, transparent, and worthy of their trust. That is why the Legislature should pass the bipartisan committee substitute for Senate Bill 64.

For the past eight years, I have been directly involved in election policy discussions in the Legislature. I have introduced and supported efforts to strengthen voter confidence and improve transparency. In the 33rd Legislature, my bill to clean voter rolls and increase election data security passed the House but stalled due to partisan gridlock. That experience showed that while people may disagree on details, Alaskans widely support practical steps to improve election integrity.

CSSB 64 continues that work. It builds on efforts by former Senator Mike Shower and former Representative Chris Tuck, and more recently, Senator Bill Wielechowski and I have worked together to find common ground. While we often approach issues from different perspectives, we recognized that Alaska needed progress more than another stalemate.

Instead of more competing proposals, we focused on areas of agreement. The result is a practical bill built around a principle most Alaskans support: elections should be easy to vote and hard to cheat.

1. Accurate and Secure Voter Rolls

Accurate voter rolls are fundamental to election integrity. Alaska’s rolls may currently be overinflated by as much as 118 percent, meaning registered voters far exceed eligible residents. CSSB 64 strengthens procedures to remove voters who have moved or are no longer eligible, cross-references multiple databases, and conducts an annual independent audit.

2. Strong Data Security and Election Integrity

Elections depend on protecting sensitive information. In 2020, 113,000 Alaskans, roughly 18 percent of registered voters, had their personal data breached. CSSB 64 addresses these risks with stronger cybersecurity protections, secure information sharing, and expanded types of election crimes. The bill also requires timely notification of breaches, giving voters confidence that their data is secure and helping ensure election systems remain resistant to tampering.

3. Ballot Tracking and Ballot Curing

Many Alaskans vote absentee, particularly in rural areas or while traveling. CSSB 64 establishes a secure online ballot-tracking system with multi-factor authentication, allowing voters to see when their ballot is sent, received, and counted.

The ballot curing provision is narrowly focused: only minor envelope issues, such as a missing signature or incomplete information, can be corrected. The ballot itself cannot be changed, ensuring the process is fair and secure and protecting every vote. Voters are promptly notified of any envelope issues and can correct them so legitimate ballots are counted.

4. Improving Rural Voting Access

Alaska’s geography makes elections uniquely challenging. Past elections in rural areas have faced issues such as polling places not opening on Election Day, incorrect ballots being sent, and delayed results. CSSB 64 establishes a state-employed rural community liaison to coordinate with tribes and municipalities, ensure polling places are staffed, and expand early absentee voting. It also recognizes federally recognized tribal ID as valid voter identification, helping eligible voters participate.

5. Timely and Transparent Election Results

CSSB 64 requires daily publication of unofficial totals and clear reporting of precincts and ballot types counted. Transparency strengthens public confidence and helps voters understand the tabulation process.

6. Fair and Accurate Presidential Write-In Voting

This bill also enhances ballot clarity by providing space for official presidential write-in candidates, filling a gap where qualified candidates might otherwise be left off the ballot. This guarantees voters a clear and consistent method to cast write-in votes for President and Vice President, boosting both accuracy and voter confidence in the process.

Together, these reforms strengthen how Alaska conducts elections while preserving the accessibility Alaskans value. At a time when public trust in elections has become a national challenge, Alaska can show that thoughtful, bipartisan improvements are possible. CSSB 64 demonstrates that lawmakers with different perspectives can address real concerns and strengthen confidence in elections.

After years of debate and dozens of proposals that never became law, the Legislature now has the opportunity to make meaningful progress. Passing CSSB 64 will improve election integrity, protect voter data, enhance transparency, and ensure every eligible voter can participate with confidence. Most importantly, it will help keep Alaska’s elections what they should always be: easy to vote and hard to cheat.

Sarah Vance represents the southern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives.