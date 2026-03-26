Gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon since February, as seen at the Baycrest Marathon station on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. Regular unleaded fuel was less than $4 at the end of February, and $4.09 per gallon on March 5. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

If spring has sprung, you wouldn’t know it to look out the window or step outside, but the event calendar sure gives it away! There’s lots going on around town this week and next — for details, check out these Best Bets.

BEST CHECK OUT THE MUSEUM LIBRARY BET: Did you know that the Pratt Museum has a Library? Learn all about it at the upcoming Research Resources 101: Research Library and Resource Center Open House on Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. This community event is a celebration of our Homer Foundation grant-funded “Research Library and Resource Center Modernization Initiative” and an invitation for folks to meet our staff, explore the newly updated Research Library & Resource Center, and learn more about how we plan to fulfill our mission in 2026 and beyond. 3779 Bartlett St.

BEST BEEKEEPING EDUCATION BET: The Homer Area Beekeepers Association presents a visit with Tim Huffman of Midnight Sun Sustainable Beekeeping in Homer on March 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church. This is a free event open to new and seasoned beekeepers. Join us for a vibrant conversation about our local pollinators. For questions, contact Linda Gorman at 907-290-1695. 770 East End Road.

BEST ART OF HANDMADE BOOKS BET: Unlock the Art of Handmade Books with Karen Murphy: Saturday, March 28 or April 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Have you ever wanted to create your own journals, keepsakes or artistic portfolios from scratch? Join us at KBC for a hands-on dive into the world of bookmaking through 10 different book structures (five each day). Whether you’re a paper lover, an artist, or just looking for a fun, creative escape, you’ll walk away with beautiful, functional art. These are standalone classes. Pick one or take both! $90 per session (supplies included).To register, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call 907-235-1674. 533 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST ELECTIONS DISCUSSION BET: Join the Alaskans for Better Elections and the Coalition for a Healthy Democracy on Monday, March 30 at the Porcupine Theater for a screening of the documentary, “Majority Rules,” starting at 5:30 p.m. The film examines Alaska’s current election reforms and shows how open primaries and ranked-choice voting improve the democratic process for state residents. A discussion will follow the film screening. Learn more at porcupinetheater.com/movies/majority-rules/. 106 W. Pioneer Ave.

BEST CALL FOR QUILT ENTRIES BET: There’s about a month left before the deadline for quilters to submit to the Kachemak Bay Lions Mother’s Day Quilt Show! The Kachemak Bay Lions invite community members to participate in the annual Mother’s Day Quilt Show, a long-standing celebration of local creativity and craftsmanship. This year’s featured Quilt Challenge theme is “Diving Birds of Kachemak Bay,” inviting quilters to showcase the beauty and motion of our local seabirds through fabric and design. Quilts of all sizes, styles, and techniques are welcome. The show will be open to the public on Mother’s Day weekend, with proceeds supporting local service projects through the Kachemak Bay Lions. Find the entry form at e-clubhouse.org/sites/kachemakbayak/page-7.php. Call Karrie Youngblood at 907-399-2085 if you have any questions.

BEST LIVE COMEDY SHOW BET: Alaska-grown comedian Jessica Michelle Singleton will host a live standup show on April 8 at the Porcupine Theater at 7 p.m. Singleton, who previously performed at Alice’s Champagne Palace, is a powerhouse of comedy in a teeny tiny package, known for her high energy, overly honest and always silly performances. A Comedy Store Paid Regular, her debut hour-long special, “Hi Y’all,”’ was released in April 2025. Jessica is the breakout star of “Iliza’s Locals” on Hulu, a comedy special series produced by Iliza Shlesinger. Her Don’t Tell Comedy performances have amassed millions of views online across multiple platforms, and her second comedy album debuted at #1 on iTunes and Amazon, ahead of Bo Burnham. Learn more and purchase tickets at porcupinetheater.com/special_events/jessica-michelle-singleton-live/.