Celebrating lifelong learning

Luka Renner will be given this year’s Youth Learner award at the Homer Public Library’s Lifelong Learner Celebration on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. Photo courtesy Martin Renner

Ed Berg will be awarded the Lifelong Learner Award at the Homer Public Library’s annual Celebration of Lifelong Learning on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. Photo courtesy Taz Tally

Every year, to honor community members who prioritize both learning and sharing their knowledge with others, the Friends of the Homer Library hosts their Celebration of Lifelong Learning.

Created in 2009 by former FHL Coordinator Carey Restino, the celebration began as a way to honor one individual, awarded as a Lifelong Learner and in 2011, a Youth Learner award category was added.

“The lifelong learners in our community inspire us all, and the Friends are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize their contributions and the important role they play,” said Cheryl Illg, current FHL Coordinator.

Information on and the submission form for the Lifelong Learner and Youth Learner nominations are on the Friends of the Homer Public Library website and nominations are accepted in January and February. After the nominations have been received, the awardees are chosen based on a specific set of criteria, including that they have an extensive length and depth of learning, they actively apply their learning to help the community, they are curious and interested in learning new things, they inspire learning in others and that they are available to provide an acceptance speech at the celebration ceremony.

This year’s Lifelong Learner award will be presented to Ed Berg. Nominated by Shana Loshbaugh, Berg was recognized for his immense academic breadth — holding advanced degrees in philosophy, geology and ecology, alongside a Masters degree in statistics and a doctorate in botany. His community contributions include teaching courses on climate change and geology at Kenai Peninsula College’s Homer campus, volunteering with the Homer Drawdown peatland project and guiding hikes and nature walks on both sides of Kachemak Bay. Berg is currently authoring manuscripts that summarize his lifelong research on the Kenai Peninsula’s evolving ecosystems.

“Ed’s relentless curiosity and civic dedication serve as a true inspiration to others,” Loshbaugh said. “I’ve been honored to know him for more than 40 years and in that time, I’ve learned that this he is humble, brilliant, generous and an unconventional scientist.

“He knows an amazing amount about many topics, especially related to this part of the world. I’ve learned a lot from him in conversations about bogs, lichens, glaciers, forest fires, spruce-bark beetles and the Russian Far East. Even now, he is writing manuscripts, doing volunteer work and teaching his field class in Kachemak Bay geology.”

This year’s Youth Learner award will be given to Lukas Renner, a senior at Homer High School who was nominated by band director Eric Simondsen and Kachemak Bay Campus mathematics professor Dr. Jeffrey Johnson.

“Both Simondsen and Johnson highlighted many of Renner’s strengths as a learner,” Illg said. “He demonstrates a strong passion and talent for mathematics and computer science, is an accomplished musician who plays both the euphonium and trombone, ranking as the second trombone player in the state, and is a dedicated athlete in cross-country skiing and running.”

Johnson noted that Renner’s regular attendance at the college campus Learning Center contributes to the vibrancy of the college’s academic community.

“Lukas is the type of student every math professor hopes to have in their class,” Johnson said. “He’s intellectually curious and asks questions that show a deep level of understanding. On his own, Lukas has explored advanced cryptography concepts and practices that very few people outside of specialized fields know, with no expectation of credit or reward. His humble demeanor and genuine curiosity are rare at any age, and they inspire everyone around him.”

For the second year in a row, FHL is presenting the Library Spirt Award that recognizes individuals and volunteers who enrich the library experience through creative programs and their encouragement of others to use and enjoy the library.

Selected by the FHL Board of Directors, this year’s Library Spirit award will be presented to Jacque E. Peterson.

“This award serves to honor community members whose dedication and involvement help make the library the best it can be,” Illg said. “Jacque is a retired librarian for the State of Alaska, has served on the Homer Library Advisory Board and continues to volunteer her time to promote literacy and learning throughout our community in a multitude of ways.

“She tirelessly seeks out great books and creates delightful handmade bookmarks to share throughout our community and beyond through Little Libraries, BOB the Bookmobile, boxes of books for soldiers and more. She also supports Friends of the Homer Library fundraising efforts through pop-up sales and numerous book donations.”

Everyone is invited to come out and learn more about these community members and help to honor and recognize their achievements. The 2026 Celebration of Lifelong Learning is Saturday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening is also a fundraiser for the library’s Summer Reading program and will include appetizers by Vida’s Thai Food, desserts by Red Bird Kitchen, live music by Daniel Christ and Sophie Williams, a silent auction, a performance by the Homer High School Choir directed by Kyle Schneider, sponsorships for youth participants of the Summer Reading Program and the always popular Trivia Tree. Tickets are $50 and available at the library and the Homer Bookstore.