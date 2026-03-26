Opinion: Youth Corner: What’s all the HYPE?

It feels as though Homer is gaining a wave of exciting momentum lately. More people are moving to town and surrounding areas, more families are growing, and more folks are seeking things to do. As a way to ensure young people are thoughtfully considered in this community growth process, during November of last year, a group of passionate people came together, and an advisory panel was formed.

The Homer Youth Network Advisory Panel includes youth advocates, parents, health professionals, youth and leaders from our community, all striving to figure out ways to align and network youth programming. The shorter-term goals focus on guiding the coordinator and piloting current afterschool programming. The longer-term goals are to align and network out-of-school time programs for youth of all ages in the Homer area to help them stay engaged and active in their free time. Once a month, this advisory panel meets to discuss progress and challenges, consider new ideas, as well as constantly review and strive to engage all things youth related happening in town.

Of course nothing happens suddenly; this panel formation is the result of nearly two years of Homer Out-of-School Time meetings with the overall long-term goal of networking youth programming during all times when school is not happening. Truly, the big bump forward in this process was due to the kindness of Homer locals Joe Ravin and his family. Through the Homer Foundation, the Ravin family made a major donation to support youth programming and networking. These stars aligned, now big steps have been happening, and we move forward with unending gratitude.

Just last month, after nearly 100 community members of all generations were polled at various events, a name was chosen for this network. HYPE stands for Homer Youth Programming Everyday; a name that encompasses the youthful expression and engagement it aims to deliver. Voters spoke, and we have a name that appeals to the audience.

In the short term, the goals of HYPE tend towards afterschool programming. The long functioning Paul Banks afterschool program is serving as the pilot for this HYPE and Paul Banks PTA effort. Following years of experience and devotion from their PTA, Paul Banks afterschool programming is offering a full, enriching lineup of activities where all students of that K-2nd grade age group are welcome to participate. The options are awesome and they include even everything from theater, choir, violin, outdoor and indoor recreation, language, and crafting to free gym play with community First Responders.

One big step forward was the hiring of Sonja Kontra as the HYPE Coordinator. As Sonja is appointed to orchestrate the management of this after-school pilot program, she has been pouring her heart and soul into that project as well as pulling together free family events for the community. During spring break, there was a free open skate at the Kevin Bell Arena that drew over 120 children and families. This and other HYPE driven events pull together promotional flyers for upcoming youth programming to add to grab-bags every young person gets to take home filled with fun activities, treats and fidgets as well as informational health tidbits. Families show up, fun is had, connections are made — it’s what community is all about … it’s what the HYPE is all about!

On a pulled-back scale, this work has been culminating for quite some time. Members of the Southern Kenai Peninsula Resilience Coalition have been working for years to bring the Icelandic Prevention Model to our community. Now well into its second year, Planet Youth Homer is adapting the model to meet the unique flavor and needs of our community. The basis of this model is to provide upstream prevention for youth in the way of positive outlets, options and choices for enriching engagement that supports healthy risk taking.

A large focus of the model is on encouraging engagement in adult supervised and supported programming. Positive youth development activities may provide enrichment on various levels encompassing physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. It’s been proven the world over, that if we can provide affordable access to fun things for kids to do with adults supporting them, they are more likely to engage. Engaging children turns right into supporting adolescence in healthy risk taking and eventually leading them to becoming well-rounded adults.

This entire youth-supporting process will look unique to how all of us in the community want to make this work in our Homer area. Together, we can create a vibrant and healthy community where our children want to stick around and be a part of it. There are many ways to get involved in all the HYPE! To learn more, connect about youth programming you currently offer, or inquire how you can volunteer with afterschool programming, please contact Coordinator Sonja Kontra at skontra@spbhs.org

Kait is a volunteer member of the HYPE Advisory Panel, board member of the Rope Tow, youth advocate and youth supporter of recreational activity through her family’s small business, Old Sterling Outfitters. You can find Kait and family at the Rope Tow every Sunday.