Pet of the Week: ‘Not-so-social’ cats

We’re looking for special people who want to be caretakers of “not-so-social” cats. They make great mousers for your property/shop/barn, companions for livestock, and joy for anyone who’s decided to make a difference in a cat’s life. They are healthy, fixed and ready for a place to call their own. Though they might not ever be a lap cat, they will surely make a great addition to anyone’s life. All they need is a warm place to rest their head, a solid source of food and water, and a life they can call their own. If you want to know more about these cats (they can be adopted as individuals, not bonded pairs), please call us for details.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.