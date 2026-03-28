Haven House to honor 2026 Women of Distinction

South Peninsula Haven House will honor four Homer women in the return of their annual Women of Distinction celebration and fundraiser on Saturday, April 4.

Board of Directors Chair Britt Huffman, in an email to Homer News on Saturday, highlighted “Courageous Compassion” as this year’s theme, which honors women who lead with both strength and heart, standing firm while helping others rise.

“‘Courageous Compassion’ recognizes the profound truth that courage and compassion cannot exist without one another,” Huffman wrote. “It takes courage to meet others with empathy, to stand beside those in need and to choose care in the face of adversity.

“At the same time, compassion itself is a powerful act of bravery, one that creates safety, fosters healing and strengthens community. This year’s theme honors women who lead with both strength and heart, reminding us that our greatest impact comes when courage and compassion move forward together.”

Four awards will be presented at this year’s celebration: Woman of Distinction, Woman of Wisdom, Shining Star and Hero of the Heart.

This year’s Woman of Wisdom is longtime Homer resident and Grace Ridge Brewing co-founder Sherry Stead.

The Woman of Distinction award is given to a recipient who leads with compassion, respect and a genuine commitment to others, according to the category descriptions provided by Haven House. Accomplished in her profession or area of passion, the Woman of Distinction brings people together through inclusive and collaborative leadership and, as a mentor and role model, she generously shares her time, talents and heart, “strengthening our community and advancing healing and care for all.”

In biographical information of each nominee provided by Haven House, Stead is described as “one of those people who quietly, and sometimes not so quietly, makes things happen in our community.” Stead’s decades of service to the community, from her leadership with Haven house to her “tireless” work with the Homer Community Food Pantry and her commitment to Green Dot Violence Prevention, cast her as “a genuine force for good.” Stead also has created a welcoming gathering place through her family business at Grace Ridge Brewing that raises thousands of dollars for local nonprofits while lifting up the work of others.

“Sherry leads with kindness, persistence and action,” the honoree statement reads. “She truly embodies what it means to be a Woman of Distinction.”

Dr. Katie Ostrom will be honored as this year’s Woman of Wisdom.

Haven House said in their release that, due to the amount and nature of nominations this year, they shifted the focus of this award to elevate the definition of wisdom beyond age to expertise, leadership and impact. Originally, the Woman of Wisdom recipient was an individual who inspired and mentored others by generously sharing her experience and vast knowledge; willingly giving her time to nurture and uplift the next generation; and leading with compassion, respect and a joyful enthusiasm for life. The updated award category description highlights the Woman of Wisdom as a woman whose outstanding professional service and breadth of knowledge set her apart as a leader in her field.

“Chosen for her expertise, education and unwavering commitment to her work, she uses her wisdom to guide, support and elevate those around her. Her contributions extend beyond her profession, enriching the community and leaving a legacy of excellence and integrity,” the description reads.

Ostrom was selected as this year’s Woman of Wisdom for her “exceptional” dedication to women’s health and her “compassionate, community-centered” care. Ostrom held leadership roles at South Peninsula Hospital, including OB Department Chair and Chief of Staff. She was also the medical director for Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, and more recently has expanded access to care by opening her own fertility-focused practice serving Alaskans in multiple locations.

“Dr. Ostrom has made a lasting impact on countless individuals and their families,” Haven House wrote in their release. “One nominator described her as ‘a true angel of service and light.’ Her ability to guide, heal and empower others embodies the very essence of the Woman of Wisdom award.”

Haven House will recognize Hannah Gustafson as this year’s Shining Star recipient.

The Shining Star award is chosen by the Haven House Board of Directors, and recognizes an individual who “consistently goes above and beyond” leading with compassion, purpose and heart, and whose generosity of spirit and commitment to others create a lasting impact in the community.

“A Shining Star radiates positivity, strengthens the community through her actions and inspires others simply by being who she is,” the category description reads.

Haven House described Gustafson in their release as “a compassionate and inclusive leader.” As the founder of Elemental Consulting, Gustafson “brings people together to create meaningful lasting change.”

“Through her leadership of MAPP (Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships) and the Resilience Coalition, as well as her support of Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, she advances critical health and resilience initiatives by strengthening recovery communities and empowering emerging leaders,” Haven House wrote in their release. “Hannah does the often-unseen work that truly transforms lives. Above all, she leads by listening, modeling integrity and service in every role she holds, as a professional, mentor, mother, and friend.”

Finally, Olga Von Ziegesar is this year’s Hero of the Heart.

Chosen by the Haven House executive director and staff, this award is given to an individual — male or female — who has shown “exceptional” care and commitment to Haven House and who has gone above and beyond in supporting the nonprofit’s mission, whether through volunteering, uplifting staff, or making a difference in the lives of their clients.

Von Ziegesar is recognized for the care and generosity she “so naturally” shares with others. She has served as a volunteer coach with Girls on the Run for six years, mentoring and empowering young girls with positivity and encouragement. According to the Haven House release, she extends that same spirit to students at Kachemak Bay Campus, where she shares her knowledge of marine science through hands-on experiences in whale watching and photography.

“Welcoming students onto the water in her own boat; she teaches respectful observation, provides confidence building opportunities, and ensures students gain meaningful, real-world skills,” the release states. “Her unwavering commitment to supporting, educating, and inspiring others embodies the spirit of Haven House’s mission and makes her a truly deserving recipient of this honor.”

There were no nominations for the Young Woman of Distinction award this year.

The Women of Distinction celebration will be held at The Kannery on Saturday, April 4 at 6 p.m. Admission is $100; tickets are being sold at the Homer Bookstore or at the Haven House office on Lake Street. The event will also include silent and live auctions.

For more information, visit havenhousealaska.org/events.