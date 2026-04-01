Art all month long

“Morning Rampage” is an engraving by Jeff Dean of a mammoth charging through the snow, framed with reclaimed redwood and on display at The Dean Gallery in Homer, Alaska. Photo provided by Jeff Dean

“Fireweed Bee” is a photograph by Sky Cady, on display through May in his solo exhibit at the South Peninsula Hospital Gallery in Homer, Alaska. Photo provided by Homer Council on the Arts

“Nilgiri Himal” is a photograph by Taz Tally, on display through June at the Homer Public Library in his collaborative exhibit with photographer Christina Whiting, showcasing images from their 2024 journey to India and Nepal. Photo provided by Christina Whiting

“The Mermaids Lament,” acrylic paint with gels, is a work by Jacklyn Sweet, one of two artists displaying at Grace Ridge Brewing in April 2026. Photo provided by Jacklyn Sweet

“Nepali Woman” is a photograph by Christina Whiting on display through June at the Homer Public Library in her collaborative exhibit with photographer Taz Tally, showcasing images from their 2025 trip to India and Nepal. Photo provided by Christina Whiting

Wood carvings by Homer youth Gryffyn Linder, one of numerous youth showing work during Ptarmigan Arts’ third annual Kids’ Show, are on display through April. Photo provided by Ptarmigan Arts

“Pomegranate,” an acrylic on mixed media work by Sophia Cunningham, is one of numerous pieces on display in Homer Council on the Arts’ annual Jubilee Youth Art Exhibit Showcase. Photo courtesy Jenna Gerrety

Quilling notecards by Cedar Galbraith, one of numerous youth showing work during Ptarmigan Arts’ third annual Kids’ Show, are on display through April. Photo provided by Ptarmigan Arts

Homer’s galleries and art spaces are showcasing work by local and statewide artists, as well as hosting other art activities. Take the opportunity to stroll downtown during First Friday to meet the artists and enjoy the variety of mediums on display, and then enjoy art events all month long.

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

Next monthly exhibit will be May

Gallery hours Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Art Shop Gallery will host their next monthly exhibit in May. Until then, their hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the gallery online at artshopgallery.com.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

Watercolor illustrations and woodblock prints by Tamara Burgh

Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Artist talk, 6 p.m.

Bunnell Street Arts Center hosts a body of work by April artist in residence Tamara Burgh that includes watercolor illustrations and woodblock prints. Of Swedish and Inupiaq/Kawerak descent, Burgh’s ancestry heralds from Golovin and Nome, Alaska. Her creative inspiration comes from her spiritual and metaphysical practices. Inspired by Joseph Campbell’s work, along with that of other spiritual teachers and cultural mythology, Burgh was led to explore Indigenous-identifying and potentially shame-healing mythical imagery. During her residency, the artist will visually reinterpret the book “Alaskan Igloo Tales” (c. 1974, illustrations by G. Agupuk), specifically the Inupiaq-identifying stories based on her new understanding, gained through studying Campbell’s mythic language and symbols. To date, she has illustrated all 30 stories in watercolor, with the watercolor sketches serving as composition and color studies for moku hanga, a Japanese woodblock-style printmaking process.

As part of her residency, Burgh will also offer a watercolor workshop, Animal Self-Portraits, on Wednesday, April 15 from 6-8 p.m. Based on the Inupiaq myth, “The Man Who was a Caribou,” one of the stories in the book “Alaskan Igloo Tales,” participants will draw and paint pictures of themselves incorporated into mythic and animal imagery, creating imagery of themselves as animals they might identify with. $20 discount/$25 general /$30 pay it forward. The workshop accommodates a variety of ages and skill levels. Limit 12. More information and registration at bunnellarts.org.

Fat Olives Restaurant

276 Ohlson Lane

Paintings by Marjorie Scholl and Deland Anderson

Opening reception, 4-6 p.m.

Fat Olives Restaurant hosts an exhibition of work by Homer painters Marjorie Scholl and Deland Anderson. Scholl’s work is bold and bright and depicts human relationships and the changing earth. Anderson’s colorful paintings are created through the use of dots and patterns to create an interplay between sky and land, water and light. Stop by and see this art featured in “The Room,” the restaurant’s new space available for hosting parties and events. Refreshments will be served during the art opening.

Grace Ridge Brewing

870 Smoky Bay Way

Ink, acrylic and watercolor paintings by Jacklyn Sweet, and watercolor and acrylic paintings by Jessica Seely

Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m.

Grace Ridge Brewing presents artists Jacklyn Sweet and Jessica Seely. Sweet works in ink, acrylic and watercolor paint, gel and resin and enjoys incorporating thrifted vintage items and natural found objects like stones, seaweed, driftwood, paper and moss into her pieces. Striving to capture the sense of connection to both the planet and the universe, Sweet is passionate about invoking the feeling of being one with nature and describes her work as Intuitive expressionism.

Seely is a Seward artist who draws her inspiration from Alaska’s wildflowers and wildlife. While she dabbles in a variety of mediums, her most recent work is watercolor and acrylic paint pens on watercolor paper that she was gifted by her late grandfather, who was an avid watercolor artist and encouraged her to channel her own creativity.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

Jubilee! Youth Performing Arts Showcase

Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m.

Homer Council on the Arts presents 2026 Jubilee! Celebrating Youth in the Arts. Every year, HCOA puts together the Jubilee! Celebrating Youth in the Arts Gallery Exhibition as well as the Jubilee! Youth Performing Arts Showcase to highlight and encourage the talented youth in our community. The exhibition opens Friday, April 3 with a reception. The gallery exhibition is on display for the month of April and the performing arts showcase is Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Homer High School Mariner Theater. Admission is $10 for youth and $20 general. All proceeds support the Ron Senungetuk Summer Youth Scholarship Fund. Visit the gallery online at homerart.org.

Homer Public Library

500 Hazel Ave.

Photography by Taz Tally and Christina Whiting

The Friends of the Homer Public Library presents a collaborative body of work by Homer photographers Taz Tally and Christina Whiting. Showcasing images from their month-long journey exploring India and trekking Nepal in 2024, the exhibit is on display in the Fireplace Lounge through June. Tally and Whiting will also present a community slideshow and talk on Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Art in the Library invites artists to share their work, with art rotating quarterly. More information at friendshomerlibrary.org. Library hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kachemak Bay Campus

533 E. Pioneer Ave.

Climate Artists Collective

Kachemak Bay Campus hosts an exhibit by five U.S.-based coastal artists who are all part of the Climate Artists Collective. United by their passion for the environment, the Climate Arts Collective was born as an experiment within Netvvrk, a mid-career artists’ international networking platform. Coordinated by Homer artist Sharlene Cline, the group consists of Cline, Caroline Anderson from Rhode Island, Rebecca Carlton from Wisconsin, Rosemarie Gleiser from New York and Elaine Miller from Illinois. Gathering in Homer in mid-March, they had 15 days to meet, create and exhibit. Their time together culminated in three individual works, including a photo-based collage tracing the U.S. coastal lines where they each come from and a painting born from six hands meeting in a single upcycled drop, both exhibited at the college, and a ceramic earth work installation at the Pratt Museum. Find the exhibit in KBC’s Pioneer Hall during campus hours. Learn more about the Collective at artistsclimatecollective.org.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

“50 years of Limited Entry: The Closing of Alaska’s Salmon Commons”

Opening Reception, 4-6 p.m.

Pratt Museum hosts “50 years of Limited Entry: The Closing of Alaska’s Salmon Commons,” an exhibit on display through mid-May. This thought-provoking exhibit by the Kodiak Maritime Museum examines the conditions that spurred the creation of the Limited Entry Program, the effects it had on Alaska’s fishermen and fishing communities over the past half century, and recent proposals to address unintended consequences of the program. In addition to the “50 Years of Limited Entry” exhibit panels, this exhibition features art, photographs and materials from the Pratt Museum’s permanent collection. No charge for admission on Friday, April 3. Visit the museum online at prattmuseum.org.

Ptarmigan Arts

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

3rd Annual Kids Show

Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m.

Ptarmigan Arts presents their third annual Kids Show, a group pop-up show featuring work by the kids and grandkids of Ptarmigan gallery members. Jewelry, paintings, handmade soaps, woodworking, origami, metal sculptures, block printed clothing and more will be on display for the month. Stop by the opening to meet the young artists. Visit the gallery online at ptarmiganarts.com.

South Peninsula Hospital

4300 Bartlett St.

“A Landscape of Wild Mystery,” photography by Sky Cady

On display at South Peninsula Hospital’s gallery is “A Landscape of Wild Mystery,” photography by Homer’s Sky Cady. Cady’s photographs are inspired by Alaskan landscapes that he sees as a small window into the rugged, wild and untamed nature of the human soul and his soul. With a passion for freedom and adventure, Cady enjoys exploring and photographing landscapes few have ventured to, which both peaks his curiosity as to what is yet to be discovered and nurtures his spirituality and relationship with God. Always looking to see what is beyond a mountain, down a crevasse, behind a willow grove, under a tussock and in a valley, Cady’s creativity brings him unmeasured joy which he strives to share through his images. “A Landscape of Wild Mystery” is on display in the SPH Gallery through May. Find the gallery wall through the Main Entrance and on display in the hallway by the lab.

The Dean Gallery

40374 Waterman Road

March “Open Studio”

Open 5-7 p.m.

The Dean Gallery is family-owned and features contemporary art by M’fanwy, Ranja and Jeff Dean. On First Friday, the gallery will host an open studio where visitors can see M’fanwy’s intricately carved wood panels, Ranja’s bronze sculptures and drawings and Jeff’s heat-colored steel engravings, including “Morning Rampage,” an engraving of a mammoth charging through the snow framed with reclaimed redwood. Others include “Baffled by Brancusi,” “Spoleto Statione” and “Lower Kuskokwim.” Visit them online at jeffreyhdean.com.

Editor’s note: This article includes information on a current art exhibit featuring, in part, Homer News contributor Christina Whiting’s photography alongside work by another Homer artist. The exhibit is part of the Homer Public Library’s ongoing Art in the Library series, organized by the Friends of the Homer Library.