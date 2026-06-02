Kenai education associations express disappointment in school district’s statement

Two education associations have pushed back against the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District (KPBSD)’s recent negotiation statement, as the parties head toward non-binding arbitration over expired contracts and a rejected health care agreement.

The Kenai Peninsula Education Association (KPEA) and Kenai Peninsula Education Support Association (KPESA) released a joint statement on May 27 in response to KPBSD’s May 19 statement, in which the district expressed disappointment that union members rejected a tentative health care deal reached by bargaining teams on April 30.

“While the district’s statements contain factual elements, they fail to present the full picture of the proposals being discussed and the concerns raised by educators and support staff throughout the bargaining process,” said KPEA president Becca Walker.

The agreement would have lowered all KPBSD health care plan member premiums by approximately 33 percent by changing the employee contribution structure from an 85-15 split to a 90-10 split.

The proposal also provided an immediate $1,000 payment to all members in the upcoming June payroll and would have enabled family members who both work at the district to get on the same plan.

The district also highlighted its salary proposals such as a $2,500 cell increase for KPEA teachers in the first two years plus a 2.5 percent increase in year three and a $1 per hour increase for KPESA support staff amid ongoing fiscal pressures, while noting that the unions’ unwillingness to agree has led to arbitration.

KPEA and KPESA stated that while the district has emphasized these proposed health care savings and salary increases, they have heard from members who are concerned about the trade-offs tied to those proposals, such as potential reductions in benefits, changes in provider access, and long-term affordability for employees and their families.

“KPBSD wants to paint a picture of a highly competitive salary package with great benefits,” said KPESA president Susanna Litwiniak.

“The truth is, our members tell us every day that they’re struggling to make ends meet, and when you look at the facts, Kenai educators are falling way behind their counterparts in other big districts, and it’s impacting our ability to attract and retain quality educators for our students.”

The two associations also stated that members expressed frustration with the rushed timeline surrounding the proposed health care changes and the limited opportunity to evaluate the impacts of the changes.

Kenai educators are raising concerns about district spending priorities as well.

“Our goal has always been to work collaboratively toward a fair and sustainable agreement that supports students, respects educators, and helps attract and retain high-quality staff,” said KPEA and KPESA leadership.

“We remain committed to finding solutions that strengthen our schools and support the people who serve students every day.”

KPBSD stated that it has no additional comments to offer at this time and remains committed to the information provided in its May 19 statement.