Kachemak Bay photography exhibit set to open at Homer Public Library

Sunrise over Grewingk Glacier, east of Homer, by local photographer Jim Lavrakas. His exhibition will be on display at the Homer Public Library until Sept. 30.

Stunning daily vistas of Kachemak Bay are coming to the Homer Public Library this summer in a new art exhibition.

The library’s next Art in the Library series entitled “Kachemak 180˚: The View From My Deck” by local photographer Jim Lavrakas opens on July 1 and runs until Sept. 30.

The exhibition features the vista from Lavrakas’ deck on Mountain View Drive over the span of about 10 years, showcasing an ever-changing panorama of Kachemak Bay and the surrounding mountains.

The photos will be printed on metal and feature a wide range of shots, from a brooding Grewingk Glacier to a rainbow spray over the Homer Spit.

Lavrakas was a photographer with the Anchorage Daily News for 30 years, with assignments encompassing a diversity of news, northern people, remote places, and wilderness lifestyles.

He learned photography and darkroom skills from his father at the age of 12 in the dairy farm country of Massachusetts, and began his career in photojournalism when he was 14 years old as a stringer for the Lowell Sun.

He moved to Alaska in 1975 after graduating from the University of Massachusetts, and worked a variety of jobs before talking his way into a job at the Daily News in January 1981.

Lavrakas retired from the newspaper in 2008 and moved to Homer in 2010 with his wife of 28 years, Ruth. He now serves as the executive director of the Homer Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, the library asked local artists to send in samples of their work, and a community artworks selection panel then selects the pieces that will be put on display.

“Art is an integral part of the Homer community,” the library stated. “This is an opportunity for artists to showcase their work – we seek artists at all stages of their artistic endeavors.”