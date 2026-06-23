Alaksa Native communites condemn social media trend ‘mocking’ totem poles

TJ Young’s 360-degree totem pole in front of Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, Alaska. (Courtesy of the Sealaska Heritage Institute/photo by Brendan Sainsbury)

The Alaska Native Heritage Center, Ketchikan Indian Community, and Tlingit and Haida tribes have released a joint statement condemning alleged acts of disrespect towards Alaska Native totem poles and cultural symbols.

Recent videos circulating on social media, particularly TikTok, depict tourists dancing and posing in front of totem poles in Southeast Alaska.

In response, Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian, and other Alaska Native communities have condemned these actions as mocking and disrespectful, urging visitors to treat the cultural symbols with respect rather than as props for entertainment.

The communities stated that the actions reflect a troubling lack of understanding about the people, histories, and cultures represented by the totem poles.

“Respect must be the foundation of any relationship between Indigenous communities and those who benefit from our cultures, our art, our histories, and our homelands,” said Gloria Burns, president of Ketchikan Indian Community. “We expect visitors to honor the places and communities they visit, just as we would honor theirs.”

The Ketchikan Indian Community is calling upon tourism organizations, elected officials, industry leaders, and visitors alike to reject cultural mockery.

Community CEO Emily Edenshaw said that visitors who make similar videos are showing disregard for the communities, ancestors, and living traditions the totem poles represent.

“Totem poles are not tourist attractions created for public amusement — they are expressions of identity, history, and responsibility that have been carried forward by Indigenous peoples for generations,” she said. “When visitors mock these cultural treasures, they are not simply making a joke. They are showing disregard for the communities, ancestors, and living traditions those poles represent.”

According to a joint release, the incident is not simply about a social media trend. It reflects broader challenges that Indigenous peoples continue to face, including cultural appropriation, the sale of counterfeit Native art, the misrepresentation of Indigenous histories, and the commercialization of Native cultures without meaningful Indigenous leadership and involvement.

“For Alaska Native peoples, culture is not something we visit – it is something we live,” said Kelsey Ciugun Wallace, president and CEO of Alaska Native Heritage Center.

“Every totem pole, carving, song, regalia, language, and story across Alaska Native cultures reflects generations of knowledge, responsibility, and connection to place. Visitors are welcome here, and we want people to experience the richness and diversity of Alaska Native cultures. With that opportunity comes a responsibility to respect the people, places, and traditions that make those experiences possible.”