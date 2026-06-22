UPDATE: Fire crews have wildfire in Sterling nearly contained

This map shows the location of the Grandview Fire. (Courtesy of DFFP)

Swipe or click to see more

The Grandview Fire is pictured alongside the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection fuel break. (Photo courtesy of DFFP)

Swipe or click to see more

A Division of Forestry & Fire Protection engine at staging area with the Grandview Fire in the background. (Photo by Jessie Hale/DFFP)

Swipe or click to see more

Fire crews are starting to gain the upper hand on a blaze burning near Stirling.

A June 22 report from the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DFFP) says firefighters have achieved 90% containment on the Grandview Fire.

Crews established a 100-fot grid into the fire interior on June 21 to identify and extinguish remaining heat sources. The Gannet Glacier Type 2IA Crew advanced further into the interior June 22 to continue mop-up operations.

“Recent precipitation has helped moderate fire behavior and is assisting suppression efforts; however, ongoing rain is also slowing access and operational progress in some areas,” according to DFFP.

“Firefighters are working in areas where snags and fire-weakened trees are expected to be saturated and potentially more unstable due to added weight from rainfall. Extra caution is being taken as these conditions increase the likelihood of falling hazards while work continues toward full suppression.”

The Grandview Fire was first reported at 5:30 p.m. June 17 near Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue E. in Sterling, roughly 10 miles east of Soldotna. DFFP initially sized the fire at 5-10 acres, burning in grass, brush, and black spruce, threatening various vehicles and power lines. The fire had grown to 89 acres by June 18.