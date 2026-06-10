Yenlo fire north of Skwentna reaches 52 acres

Alaska Wildland Fire Information has reported that the Yenlo fire north of Skwentna is now at 52 acres. (Division of Forestry & Fire Protection)

Alaska Wildland Fire Information has reported that the Yenlo fire north of Skwentna is now at 52 acres. (Division of Forestry & Fire Protection)

Alaska Wildland Fire Information has reported that the Yenlo fire north of Skwentna is now at 52 acres.

A passing pilot reported the fire located approximately 41 miles southwest of Talkeetna and about 14 miles north of Skwentna earlier this week, and a strong aerial response has since slowed the fire’s growth. The Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DFFP) Pioneer Peak Hotshot Crew and Alaska Smokejumpers were able to get on the ground of the remote incident on Tuesday evening (June 9).

Helitack was launched from Palmer Area Forestry to locate the fire, before firefighters were deployed and started bucket operations on the 20-acre fire actively burning in grass, brush, scattered spruce, and standing dead spruce with single tree torching. A nearby cabin with heavy equipment was also in the path of the blaze.

“Helitack defended the values at risk as the fire passed by, and two single-engine water scooping aircraft and a retardant tanker along with Air Attack to coordinate the aerial response were requested,” DFFP stated. “A load of smokejumpers and Pioneer Peak were ordered.”

An additional helicopter from Fairbanks was dispatched as well to assist in shuttling the crew and their equipment from Talkeetna to the fire. The hotshots, smokejumpers, and helitack firefighters worked until midnight cutting sawline, setting up pumps, and building hose lays.

“Sawline has been constructed around 25 percent of the fire’s perimeter,” DFFP stated. “Thirty-four firefighters spent the night camped a safe distance from the estimated 52-acre fire.”

On Wednesday morning (June 10), firefighters returned to the fireline and continued to cut sawline and assemble hose lays around the fire throughout the day. A helicopter also supported the firefighters with bucket drops and helped shuttle additional equipment.

DFFP added that an unstable weather pattern is forecast to move into the western Susitna Valley, which will bring afternoon showers and isolated wet thunderstorms.

Firefighters are continuing to make steady progress on the Kopshesut fire as well, as containment reached 50 percent on Tuesday with warmer weather settling over the area. Firefighters are focused on extinguishing interior hot spots beyond the perimeter, as the fire footprint remains unchanged at an estimated 1,447 acres, based on satellite mapping.

Fifty-seven personnel are currently working on the Kopshesut fire, located about one mile west of Ambler, including 11 smokejumpers, the Midnight Sun Hotshots, and the North Star Fire Crew.