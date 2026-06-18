50th annual Homer Spit Run nears the starting line

When runners head out along the Homer Spit later this month, a half century of tradition will follow closely behind.

The 50th annual Homer Spit Run, which includes the 10k to the Bay, Cosmic Hamlet Half Marathon, and the 1 Mile Youth (Kids and Family) Run, will be held June 27 to benefit local youth running programs.

The USATF-certified 10K to the Bay is a point-to-point course that starts from Homer High School at 10 a.m. and continues to the end of The Spit. There is also an untimed walkers division for this race, and walkers can start anytime after 9 a.m. Registration for both is $35 in advance, and there’s an extra $5 fee for runners registering the morning of.

The Cosmic Hamlet Half Marathon is an out-and-back course that starts at Land’s End, goes up towards Beluga Lake, and returns to Land’s End. This race starts at 9 a.m., and day-of bib pick up is at Homer High School. Registration is $45 in advance, and there’s an extra $5 fee for registering the morning of. Advance bib pick up for this race and the 10K will be held at Grace Ridge Brewing on June 26 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The 1 mile youth run, now in its second year, is free to kids and their family members. Runners will start and end at Land’s End right after the conclusion of the 10K race. No advance registration is required.

Registration is open online for both timed races at KachemakBayRunningClub.org.

This year, KBRC held an inaugural design contest for the image featured on the Spit Run shirts. Local artist Abigail Kokai won and received a $100 reward and retains all the rights to the design. The first 250 registrants will receive this year’s shirt with her design.

The Spit Run was created by Gary Williams, an avid runner and former Homer mayor and editor of The Homer News, who died in 2021.