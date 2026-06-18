Homer Steps Up participants log over 3.2 million steps

The Sweaty Bettys team of Keriann Baker, Theresa Halpin, Jaclyn Arndt, Juley Kalugin, M.E. and Betty Burn came in third and donated $100 to Haven House. (Courtesy Homer Steps Up)

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The Legs Misérables team of Jackie Liegibel, Jexenia Rosas, Samantha Martin, Felicia M. and Chris Clark came in second and donated $300 to Homer Animal Friends. (Courtesy Homer Steps Up)

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The Cutting Edge team of Jonathon Bloch, Maria Bloch, Nathan Kincaid, Misty Kincaid and Jess Jule came in first in the Homer Steps Up community walking challenge, earning $500 to donate to Homer Animal Friends.

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An annual community challenge brought energy, connection, and a whole lot of movement to the Southern Kenai Peninsula last month.

The Homer Steps Up event is a yearly walking challenge that involves tracking daily walks with a smartphone, wearable fitness tracker, or pedometer to win prizes and incorporate more movement into daily routines.

The challenge wrapped up at the end of May with a festive celebration featuring live music from the local ukulele club, an awards ceremony, cupcakes, and prizes, bringing participants together to celebrate their accomplishments.

This year’s challenge welcomed 645 participants across 86 teams — all stepping their way out of the winter and into a more active season by forming a team and tracking their steps.

“Participants tracked their daily steps, encouraged one another, and shared photos, including plenty of cute dog pics in a fun and encouraging group chat that kept motivation high throughout the challenge,” South Peninsula Hospital (SPH) stated.

“With a spirit of friendly competition and strong community support, walkers of all ages, including many kids, joined in the fun.”

To keep participants and teams moving throughout the month, weekly incentives rewarded consistency. Ten random walkers who averaged at least 7,500 steps per day were each awarded 50 Homer Bucks.

”These small but meaningful rewards added motivation and fun throughout the challenge,” SPH stated.

At the end of the challenge, participants logged a staggering 3,223,164 steps — equivalent to walking around the Earth three times.

The top three teams were also recognized for their efforts and received cash prizes to donate to a charity of their choice. The Cutting Edge team of Jonathon Bloch, Maria Bloch, Nathan Kincaid, Misty Kincaid and Jess Jule came in first and donated $500 to Homer Animal Friends.

The Legs Misérables team of Jackie Liegibel, Jexenia Rosas, Samantha Martin, Felicia M. and Chris Clark came in second and donated $300 to Homer Animal Friends as well, while the Sweaty Bettys team of Keriann Baker, Theresa Halpin, Jaclyn Arndt, Juley Kalugin, M.E. and Betty Burn came in third and donated $100 to Haven House.

“More than just a step challenge, Homer Steps Up continues to bring out the best in our community,” SPH stated. “It encourages healthy habits, connection, and camaraderie both inside and outside the workplace.”