Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection awarded grant to support opioid response efforts

The Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection in Homer is one of 25 organizations to receive funding from the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts. (Google Streetview)

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection in Homer has been awarded a grant to support work on the front lines of the opioid and overdose crisis.

The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) awarded funding to 25 community-based organizations nationwide to help build the infrastructure needed to sustain and expand practical, compassionate, and lifesaving support for people and families affected by opioid use disorder and overdose.

The grant recipients included peer-led recovery organizations, prevention and treatment providers, transitional and recovery housing programs, youth and family service organizations, rural health clinics, re- entry and diversion programs, and organizations serving communities that have been disproportionately affected by the crisis.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is a recovery community organization for people affected by addition, and offers recovery support, access to resources, and a fulfilling connection to a sober community.

“Community-based organizations are often the first place people turn for help and sometimes the only place they feel safe,” said FORE president Karen A. Scott.

“FORE is proud to support organizations that understand local needs, and are providing practical, compassionate, lifesaving support to people and families affected by the opioid crisis.”

FORE’s support will help organizations expand overdose prevention, peer recovery coaching, and connections to medications for opioid disorder, as well as strengthen recovery housing, family reunification supports, youth mentorship, re-entry services, transportation to treatment, and rural telehealth.

The grants will also improve data systems, evaluation capacity, billing infrastructure, financial management, communications, fundraising, and organizational sustainability, while building stronger partnerships with healthcare, housing, social services, behavioral health, and legal system partners as well.

“Community-based organizations are essential to the nation’s opioid response, but too often they are asked to meet urgent needs without the resources or infrastructure required to sustain their work,” Scott added.

“By investing in capacity building, FORE is helping these organizations strengthen the systems behind the services so they can continue saving lives and supporting recovery far into the future.”

FORE senior program officer Alison Sutter added that the grants underscore a central lesson of the crisis, as effective solutions must be grounded in the realities of the people and communities most affected.

“By supporting organizations already embedded in their communities, FORE aims to expand access to care, reduce overdose risk, strengthen recovery, and build more sustainable systems of support,” she said.

FORE was founded in 2018 and has awarded 156 grants totaling $56.7 million to 131 organizations nationwide to date.