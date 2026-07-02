Homer ready to wave the flag for America 250 celebration
Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 2, 2026
Homer residents are set to celebrate the people, landscapes, freedoms, and history of the United States during Fourth of July festivities.
The Homer Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Fourth of July Parade from 3 to 4 p.m. along Pioneer Avenue, followed by the America 250 Community Celebration at the Homer Education and Recreation Center from 4 to 8 p.m.
The longstanding tradition brings together local families, businesses, organizations and visitors each year for an afternoon of patriotic celebration, creative floats and small-town community spirit.
“This event is designed to unite residents and visitors alike for an evening filled with patriotism, family fun, and community celebration,” Homer Chamber of Commerce stated. “As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this year’s parade holds even greater significance as part of a once-in-a-generation national milestone.”
This year’s parade theme is America the Beautiful, and participants are encouraged to creatively interpret the theme through floats, decorations, costumes, and displays.
The event following the parade will include free hot dogs and burgers, live music featuring Copper River Band, a beer garden, games and activities, food trucks and specialty vendors offering refreshments and tasty treats, and a blue ribbon community competition featuring homemade favorites such as local fruit pies, pickled products, smoked fish dishes, sauces and salsas, flowers and much more.
“Join us for one of Homer’s most cherished traditions while helping celebrate 250 years of American history,” the chamber added.