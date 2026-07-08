Soldotna man arrested on child pornography charges

A Soldotna man has been arrested on criminal charges relating to alleged possession and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Adam O’Guinn was arrested in Sterling after allegedly being identified as using PayPal to make approximately 27 purchases from known sources of CSAM. Law enforcement executed a search warrant for O’Guinn’s residence and discovered CSAM on his phone.

According to court documents, O’Guinn allegedly purchased CSAM over a span of at least two years.

O’Guinn made his initial court appearance on July 2 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. Charges include one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

If convicted, O’Guinn faces between five and 20 years in prison.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service is investigating the case, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Alexander and Jordyn Caldwell are prosecuting the case.

“If anyone has information concerning O’Guinn’s alleged actions, please contact the U.S. Department of State at DSSFraudTips@state.gov,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.