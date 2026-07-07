PopUp Clinic brings free medical services to Homer residents in need

Access to medical care could be right around the corner for Homer residents who have been going without.

Family nurse practitioner Lisa Zatz has started up the Homer PopUp Clinic, which provides services on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church. The clinic’s hours overlap with the Homer Food Pantry which operates from noon to 3 p.m.

“Our goal is to help individuals who may not have the resources to access care — or even the ability to get to it,” said Zatz. “By providing this service, we also hope to reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and help connect patients to appropriate levels of care within Homer’s medical community.”

The clinic aims to provide accessible, low-acuity medical care and consultation to individuals in need within the community. The clinic is designed to meet people where they are by offering care in a familiar and accessible setting. As community needs evolve, clinic hours may be adjusted on subsequent Mondays or potentially include more days of the week to better serve patients.

The clinic typically sees between three and five patients each Monday, and has capacity to see six to eight.

The Homer PopUp Clinic operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is currently the only free clinic in Alaska. The clinic’s launch was made possible with support from several key Homer institutions including local medical providers, the South Peninsula Hospital and the Homer United Methodist Church, which generously offers space for the clinic.

“We view this effort as a critical service to the community, and a vital partnership for the church,” said Rev. Blake Langston. “Lisa’s vision for this clinic is a wonderful gift to Homer, and very much aligns with our values to love boldly, serve joyfully, and lead courageously.”

Zatz brings a decade of experience as a family nurse practitioner, including eight years working with a federally qualified health center in rural regions of the country.

“I’ve wanted to create a free clinic for a decade or more. I’m so grateful we could make it happen,” she said.

Healthcare providers and administrators interested in supporting or learning more about the clinic are encouraged to contact HomerPopUp@gmail.com. The clinic also has a text phone at 907-299-4218 which is checked once a day. For emergency help, please do not use this phone and instead call 911.