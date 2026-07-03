KBBI Public Radio set for annual Concert on the Lawn in Homer

KBBI AM 890 general manager Josh Krohn thanks Concert on the Lawn sponsors on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Karen Hornaday Park in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

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Kids play with a bubble machine set up by one of the vendors at the Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Karen Hornaday Park in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

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KBBI 890 AM Public Radio is inviting the community to join them in a Homer tradition dating back over 50 years.

Concert on the Lawn returns on July 11 from noon to 7 p.m. at Karen Hornaday Park. The annual event brings together musicians from across the Kenai Peninsula and beyond for an afternoon of music, food, local vendors, and community connection.

The performers will showcase a wide variety of musical styles, from Americana and folk to rock, bass, and Alaska-inspired sounds. KBBI general manager Josh Krohn says that the yearly concert is a celebration of community.

“Each year, people come together to enjoy great music while supporting local news, public affairs programming, emergency information, and cultural programming throughout our region,” he said. “We’re grateful to the musicians, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees who make this event possible.”

This year’s lineup features:

• Spit City Slickers

• Madelynn Moore

• JunoSmile

• Copper River Band

• The Discopians

• English Bay Band

• KP Brass Band

In addition to the music, attendees will also experience a range of food vendors, artisan booths, and displays from local nonprofit organizations, with proceeds supporting KBBI’s mission of providing community-focused public radio to the Southern Kenai Peninsula.

Tickets are available through KBBI’s website and at the gate.

KBBI Public Radio has served the region since 1979, and the station is also broadcast at 88.1 FM in Seward and online, connecting communities through local media.