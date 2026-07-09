3 sent to hospital after tornado touches down near Alberta-Saskatchewan border

A tornado touches down near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on July 8, 2026. (peeta333/X)

An Alberta campground needed to be evacuated Wednesday evening after a tornado touched down.

Around 8:30 p.m. on July 8, what is believed to be a tornado hit Dillberry Lake Provincial Park campground on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, Wainwright RCMP said in an update provided Thursday.

Three people were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

At the time of the suspected tornado, there were 42 occupied camping sites. Multiple units were damaged, police said.

Big tornado on the ground south of chauvin Alberta pic.twitter.com/FP4nDGZN1p — Cynthia Salgado (@peeta333) July 9, 2026

Police said that when police received the initial 911 call, Wainwrigh RCMP immediately went to the area and Alberta RCMP Real Time Operations Centre coordinated a comprehensive response, including the deployment of officers from surrounding detachments and specialized resources.

Edmonton Police Service also dispatched their Air One Helicopter to assist.

Within two hours, police said Alberta RCMP’s Divisional Emergency Operations Centre had established a command post on site and was working with regional partners began a systematic search-and-rescue effort.

Police dog and air services were also deployed.

RCMP added that officers as far away as Kimberley, B.C. helped in confirming the location and welfare of some campers.

A victim information centre was set up to help those impacted and “had to expand quickly with the scale of the incident,” RCMP said. The centre helped to reunite families that had been separated, while also providing trauma-informed care for those involved.

By 1:30 a.m. Thursday, every camper was accounted for.