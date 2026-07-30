Awards shine spotlight on Homer’s top artists

James and Brenda Dolma took home the Mary Langham Volunteer of the Year Award. (Courtesy of Homer Council on the Arts)

Carla Klinker was named Artist of the Year. (Courtesy of Homer Council on the Arts)

A celebration of the arts captured the spotlight Saturday night as the Homer Council on the Arts recognized its 2026 Community Art Award recipients.

An honor decades in the making was a highlight of the evening as Dave Webster was presented the Mary Epperson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Webster first picked up a saxophone in the 4th grade in a small New Hampshire schoolhouse, eventually starting his career in his early 20s singing Merle Haggard songs in a Wyoming cowboy bar. Webster’s wife Annie Whitney introduced him to the theater and he was eventually asked to direct a few shows with Pier One. After directing a few of the “jukebox musicals,” Webster offered to write an original score for the following year’s show, “On the Road”, followed by three more original musicals.

“One of the requirements for an award of this sort is to stay alive for multiple decades, so if you are, like me, approaching four score years, here are some folks you may remember,” writes Webster, reeling off a list of artists including Bill Robertson, Sherwood Phillips, Slim Reuter, Saul Rayo, Dave Schneider, Johnny B., Hal Spence, Jim Buncak, Craig Stempniak, Mike Patch, Howard Hedges, John Luzadder, Frank DeLapp and Jennifer King.

“Most of them were at least as talented as I and most of them were even better musicians. If I possessed anything they lacked, it was my ability to humiliate myself in front of a crowd without embarrassment.”

Carla Klinker took home the accolades for Artist of the Year.

“Carla Klinker has been a creative force in Homer for many years, but her creative output, pushing of boundaries, teaching, and recognition of those qualities have ramped up in recent years,” according to a Homer Council on the Arts writeup.

Klinker, who grew up in Homer, received a Rasmuson Individual Artist Award in December 2025 for Project Nettle, was a featured artist on Nexus Moda’s Instagram, a sustainable fashion convention based in L.A., and exhibited “The Secret Ingredient” at The Palace Gallery in Ellensburg, Wash. in May 2026.

Klinker is running her second year of private painting and drawing lessons for young artists, and taught a two-day nettle fiber workshop at the Pratt earlier this month, and will host a nettle workshop in Seldovia this fall. She is currently working towards a September exhibition at Bunnell Street Arts Center, which will feature nettle textiles, fiber art and paintings.

“I’m grateful to be a part of our vibrant and supportive arts community,” she writes.

Olivia Philpot earned the award for Arts Advocate.

Philpot is the art and ceramics teacher at Homer High. Art became an integral part of her life while experiencing culture shock after relocating from Seldovia to the Midwest and working through mental health struggles.

“When Olivia was preparing to move back close to home after teaching elementary art in Iowa for two years she was astonished to find her ideal job posted online. After interviewing, receiving the job, and teaching for 4 years in Homer, she continues to be incredibly grateful for her students, studios, and time spent exploring the creative process with Homer’s teenagers,” said the HCOA .

Two years of art class reductions, budget cut proposals, and fear of losing the art department were particularly emotional for Philpot.

“Olivia publicly informed the community, attended and spoke at town halls with local representatives, talked with the borough mayor, provided information about the budget to students, and spoke at a school board budget meeting.”

Philpot is grateful to be planning to be able to return to Homer High this year with more art in her schedule than the past two years.

“The state’s education funding is far from resolved which means advocating for art education will not be going away any time soon.

She encourages others to reflect on the impact art making has on their life and consider how important it is that opportunities in art are given to growing minds,” states the HCOA.

James and Brenda Dolma took home the Mary Langham Volunteer of the Year Award.

“James and Brenda Dolma have been volunteering for organizations around Homer for the past 35 and 45 years. They can often be seen selflessly giving their time to Homer Council on the Arts, Pier One Theater, SPAR, USFW Friends, Kachemak Bay Water Trail, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks, and many more,” states the HCOA.

The retired couple has one thriving adult daughter who appreciates the arts from being raised in Homer. When not volunteering Brenda and James can be seen tide-pooling, hiking, biking, cross country skiing, traveling and attending arts events.

Robert Ostman and Mo Wilkinson earned the Jill Berryman Art Educator Award

Ostman is an artist that is deeply passionate about the arts and specifically the medium of clay and ceramics. He has taught students of all ages for over 20 years. He joined HCOA as a teaching artist in 2023 and quickly became the face of HCOA’s ceramic programs.

“Through Transformation Ceramics, he creates a wide variety of clay objects both functional and sculptural that reflect his belief that ceramics enrich daily life and foster meaningful connections between people and the objects they use and interact with each day,” said the HCOA.

His talent as an educator are often on display at craft fairs where he often brings a throwing wheel to demonstrate and engage with visitors.

Wilkinson recently retired from Fireweed Academy, and is currently traveling back from Denver, Colorado for a visit back to Homer.

Wilkinson first came to Homer in 1991 and writes that she fell in love with the people, community and beauty of this place.

“Homer was a wonderful place to raise kids and great friendships were built here. I’ve had the privilege of teaching many cool kids in this community and watched them grow and graduate.”

Wilkinson helped with murals outside Little Fireweed and this year worked with an artist to make tiles for planter boxes the older kids built. She planned an artist in the schools residency each year and always looked forward to learning new things herself.

“I’ve learned ways of organizing art spaces and how to make art interesting and fun for even the most reluctant artists. I’ve included art in some way or another every day while teaching. The kids all know me as the teacher who loves art.”

Alex Brock and Sierra Mullikin were the recipients of the Diane Borgman Youth Artist of the Year Award.

Brock has been getting involved in many ways throughout the community for many years, and many may recognize him from his nearly 10 years in Nutcracker, or his starring roles including William Barfee from 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Big Jule from Guys & Dolls or Hamlet.

Brock also plays piano and percussion in the high school concert and jazz bands, placed third in all-state for percussion last winter, and has been playing with the Inlet Winds Community Band. He is part of the Homer Concert Choir, and this past spring accompanied the choir on piano, and recently played side drum for The Homer United Methodist Church Civic Engagement Group in the 4th of July parade. Brock is planning on pursuing his acting career with a major in acting after his upcoming senior year.

Mullikin is a recently graduate of Homer High School, deeply involved in visual and performing arts. She placed first for all-state in printmaking for a jackalope made through mokulito and then touched up with watercolor.

Mullikin also designed and painted senior ceiling tiles, was a recipient of a Ptarmigan Arts scholarship, and a prominent member of choir and visual arts programs throughout high school. Her choir performances include the musicals Singin’ in the Rain and Newsies and she intends to pursue a visual arts degree.

“I feel most creative and productive with my artwork when it is something I enjoy making or think will bring joy and/or inspiration to others,” Mullikin wrote in her artist’s statement.

“Anyone who I’ve shown more than a few pieces to knows that I especially love drawing dragons, and more recently, birds. Mythical creatures of any kind are some of my favorite things to draw, but dragons will always hold my greatest attention.

“I have primarily stuck to drawing, but I’d like that to change to include a wider array of mediums. Someday, I hope I can show my community how the continued support I’ve received throughout my life has allowed my abilities and confidence to flourish.”

The Porcupine won the Kathy and Mike Pate Business Award

Since opening its doors on Feb. 1, 2025, The Porcupine Theater has become a vibrant hub for arts, entertainment, and community. In the last year and a half, the theater has paid out just over $53,000 to performers and $23,000 to lighting and sound technicians, directly supporting artists and production professionals.

Beyond the stage, beer and wine sales have generated over $79,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

The venue has hosted an impressive 47 live music performances, 19 nonprofit events, 7 live comedy shows, 7 staged theatrical productions, and 5 lectures. A strong and vibrant membership makes it all possible.