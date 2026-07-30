Homer Pet of the Week: Panther

Although she may come across as shy at first, Panther adapts to her circumstances quickly.

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Although she may come across as shy at first, Panther adapts to her circumstances quickly. (Photo courtesy Homer Animal Shelter)

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Panther is a 13-year-old female, and to say that she’s a sweetheart would be an understatement.

Panther is a big-hearted gal with lots of love to share.

She really enjoys petting, snuggling, and napping sessions. Panther is also good with other cats, she actually likes their company. Although she may come across as shy at first, she adapts to her circumstances quickly.

She is a truly amazing cat.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.