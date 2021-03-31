20 years ago

With new census numbers out, the Alaska Redistricting Board started the process of drawing up new House and Senate districts for Alaska. The new boundaries were likely to be different from the previous census — very different, in some cases. One proposal would have added parts of the Lake and Peninsula Borough and the Aleutians-East Borough into a southern Kenai Peninsula district. Another idea was to link the communities on the south side of Kachemak Bay with those of Kodiak.

According to the new census, the Kenai Peninsula Borough grew from 40,802 in 1990 to 49,691 in 2000. Homer grew from 3,660 to 3,946.

— From the issue of April 5, 2001

30 years ago

The Department of Natural Resources posted notices on about 30 cabins in the Caribou Hills it said were in trespass and had been built on state land without authorization. The cabin owners had 30 days to remove the cabin or show that they had been legally constructed. If nobody contacted DNR or removed the cabin, the state could then destroy the cabin or open it up for public use.

DNR officials and an Alaska State Trooper visited the cabins and posted the notices. None were occupied, but the group did find two people hauling construction materials. They were told to turn back around. In 1985, the state offered an amnesty program for squatters’ cabins, putting people on notice that trespass would be enforced. A cabin owner then could apply for a 6-year permit, renewable through the owner’s lifetime. Permits were issued to 57 cabins. Cabins built after 1984 were not eligible for the permits.

— From the issue of April 4, 1991

50 years ago

The issue of April 1, 1971, is missing from the Homer News archives.