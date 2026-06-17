Town Crier for Homer events

About Town Crier

The announcements section of Town Crier is a public service provided to individuals, nonprofit agencies and community groups.

Send notices to Homer News, 345 Sterling Highway, Suite 202, Homer 99603, or email to towncrier@homernews.com. Deadline is noon Monday to be considered for Thursday publication.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is co-hosting a beach cleanup with Surfrider Kenai Peninsula on Saturday, June 20. We will meet at the Bishops Beach Pavilion at 3 p.m. with a barbecue to follow the cleanup. Please join us as we give back by helping to keep our community beautiful while connecting with others, enjoying the outdoors, and sharing a meal together. All are welcome to attend this sober event. Look for us at upcoming events later this summer, including Concert on the Lawn and Salmonfest. Also, our fourth annual Run for Recovery 5K will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29. More details will be coming soon. Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is a recovery community organization for people affected by addiction. We offer recovery support, access to resources, and a fulfilling connection to a sober community from Ninilchik to Nanwalek. You can visit us at 111 West Pioneer Ave., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or other times by appointment. Visit kbayrecovery.org or call 907-435-0504 for more information.

Kachemak Pony Club is offering a camp – This all-day camp runs June 28 to July 2 at the Cottonwood Horse Park and includes mounted group riding, hands-on, level horse management workshops, and a unique art project. Instructor Sedate Kohler is Pony Club H-HM and a competitive event rider with a fun attitude toward kids and horses! Text Melon at 907-299-2519 for more information.

The Anchor Point Senior Center is offering community dinners every Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m., dine in or carry out. Find each month’s menu and calendar of events on their website, www.anchorpointseniorcenter.com/, or follow them on Facebook for weekly updates.

Adoption and foster orientation – The Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF) invites individuals and families across Alaska to a supportive orientation for those interested in becoming resource parents. A resource family is one that provides care to children and teens through foster care, kinship care, or adoption. ACRF offers online and phone orientations, along with specialized sessions for relative caregivers that highlight the unique support available when caring for a child or youth in their family. A free virtual information session is open to anyone interested in providing a home for a child or youth who is currently experiencing foster care in Alaska state. Future sessions are planned for June 18, July 1 and 16, Aug. 5 and 20. RSVP today and find other upcoming events on our calendar: acrf.org/calendar.

Homer Public Library

Nature Journaling Workshop Thursday, June 18 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for teens (ages 12+). Come draw the natural world with science illustrator and author Kristin Link. In this hands-on workshop for teens, we’ll explore nature journaling as a way of paying attention to the plants, animals, and landscapes around us. Kristin will share her own nature journal practice and what she includes in her daily sketchbook pages, from observations and questions to colored pencil drawings of natural history subjects. Then participants will have guided time to make their own nature journal pages from real specimens and natural history references. No experience needed. All materials provided. Registration required: https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/nature-journal-workshop-teens.

Growing New Plants from Old Ones: A Propagation Workshop – Monday, June 22 from 2-3 p.m. for kids ages 6-10. Houseplants are fun to grow and care for. Learn how to transplant and grow a new plant from an old one. You’ll leave with your own plant to take home. Supplies provided.

Seed Paper Workshop — Tuesday, June 23 from 4:30-6 p.m. for ages 12+. Learn how to make paper by hand. Add seeds, flowers and other materials for texture. Fun and messy! Supplies provided.

Photography Workshop – Thursday, June 25 from 4-5:30 p.m. for ages 12. Learn to take better pictures. Christopher Kincaid, professional photographer, will teach the basics of composition, lighting, and more. Workshop meets weekly for four weeks, and each session will cover a different element of photography. Bring your own camera (a phone is fine if that’s what you have).

Many additional programs throughout June and July on the library’s website: https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/summer-hpl-2026. For questions about any of these events, call the library: 907-235-3180 or email Cinda, the youth services librarian: cnofziger@ci.homer.ak.us.

Homer Legislative Information Office

The Homer Legislative Information office, located at 270 W. Pioneer, is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We are here to help you communicate with, learn about, participate in, and track matters facing your State Legislature. We help navigate state government and assist the Permanent Fund Division by verifying passports and birth certificates. For more information please contact us at 907-235-7878 or lio.homer@akleg.gov.

Pratt Museum

Mark your calendars! On Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m., stop by the Pratt Museum to learn more about the museum’s current special exhibition, Boreal Echoes. Program director Mary Beth Leigh and co-facilitator/researcher Lissy Goralnik will discuss the In a Time of Change program and current projects, including the rationale for an art-science partnership and research detailing the impacts of the collaboration so far. Free!

Animal Tracks – What are the birds, mammals, and insects doing in the forest around the Pratt Museum? Kids can join Kim McNett for our Animal Tracking & Journaling in the Boreal Forest workshop to investigate the forest trails and search for clues. Friday, June 19, 10-11:30 a.m., kids ages 8-12, $15 per child.

Scribble Sketching the Boreal Forest workshop coming up! Learn to draw quick and easy field sketches using loose, scribbly lines with naturalist-artist Kim McNett. Participants will learn to simplify large, complex subjects (such as trees and landscapes) in a fluid, gestural style that lets you “get right to it.” This class is perfect for both beginner and practicing artists wishing to make art on the fly. Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to noon at the Pratt Museum. $40 per person, $30 for museum members. Register online at https://www.prattmuseum.org/events/category/workshops/.

Calling all Volunteers! Do you love history, art, science, and community? Are you excited to share your enthusiasm for the Kachemak Bay Region with summer visitors and locals alike? We need you! Join us for the summer season as an Admission Desk Host, Museum Store Clerk, Harrington Cabin Docent, or assist with projects and programs in our Botanical Garden. Contact director@prattmuseum.org or stop by the Admission Desk to fill out a Volunteer Application if you are interested!

Love the Pratt and interested in a fun way to support our work? Consider joining POPS (Patrons of the Pratt Society), a 501 (C)3 organization that supports the museum’s programs and raises funds to help enrich outcomes and experiences at the Pratt. Learn more by visiting our website: www.prattmuseum.org/patrons-of-the-pratt-society-pops/.

Homer Council on the Arts

Nominate your picks for the 2026 Community Art Awards! HCOA confers its Arts Awards annually to individuals and businesses who have contributed significantly to the arts in our community, submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Submit forms online, by mail or in person to HCOA at 355 West Pioneer Ave. Homer, AK 99603. Winners will be announced at the HCOA annual meeting July 25. homerart.org/event/homer-council-on-the-arts-annual-awards/

Painting the Portrait workshop with instructor David Pettibone. This 6-hour workshop will cover anatomy and proportions of the human head with a live model, perspective and the understanding of shadow shapes when drawing and painting the portrait. A demonstration will be provided. Some materials provided, see online for details: https://homerart.org/event/painting-the-portrait-with-david-pettibone/.

Crafty Critters: Fursuit Making — in this 2-day youth workshop taught by 13-year-old animator and fursuit maker Cedar Terpening, students will learn key fursuit skills like character design, patterning and sewing. Recommended age: 10-16. Please inquire about other ages. All supplies included, June 27 and 28 from 1-5 p.m. each day with a 30-minute break in the middle. Downstairs in the HCOA Studio, $80 youth registration. Learn more at homerart.org/event/crafty-critters-fursuit-making-with-cedar-terpening/.

Free Teen Art Space on Wednesdays! Teens 12-18 are invited to the HCOA Studio Space, hosted by textile artist Sherry Robinson, bring your own project or use materials available. Snacks provided! Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. rsvp online at homerart.org/event/teen-art-space-summer/.

Registration open for Art in the Park! We have two sessions left: July 6-10 & Aug. 3-7. Ages 5-7 in the mornings from 10 a.m. to noon for $120 per week, and ages 8-12 in the afternoons from 1-4 p.m. for $175 per week. Learn more about the activities and register on our website at homerart.org/education/youth-camps/.

Free Weekly Community Event: HCOA Jam Sessions – Join us for jams on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the HCOA gallery. All ages, instruments, and music styles are welcome. Learn more at homerart.org/event/jam-sessions-at-hcoa.

Free Monthly Community Event: Coffee & Craft in the HCOA Studio – We provide the space and tools (& caffeine) to create and explore new artistic mediums for people of all ages and abilities. We want to encourage artists to experiment and share their knowledge, forging connections between Homer artists to deepen our understanding of art and each other. Join us on third Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (next June 21). Learn More & RSVP at homerart.org/event/coffee-and-craft-open-studio/.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Bunnell’s Visual Arts Exhibit and Opening — Artists Debra Lowney, Katelin Hiller, and Leslie M. Robertson exhibit at Bunnell Street Arts Center for the month of June. The exhibit opened June 5 and closes on July 1.

Bunnell Arts by Air presents Joe Goodkin performing The Blues of Achilles at Bunnell Street Arts Center on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. The concert is broadcast live on KBBI AM 890 with in-person tickets available at Bunnell. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Sliding scale $15-30.

Alaska Japanese Club Homer

The Alaska Japanese Club of Homer provides opportunities for people of all ages to learn the Japanese language, arts and Japanese Taiko drumming group. Private groupl lessons are available weekdays at the Homer Public Library.

Japanese Taiko Drumming Group Lessons at Homer United Methodist Church. Weekly class schedule: Friday, June 19: 2-3 p.m.; Friday, June 26: 2:30– 3:30 p.m.; Friday, July 3: 4–5 p.m.; Friday, July 10: 2:30–3:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24: 2–3 p.m.; Friday, July 31: 4–5 p.m.

Japanese Cultural Studies (All Ages) — Saturdays: 10-11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Homer Public Library Conference Room.

Special events – Japanese Taiko Drumming Session with Mr. Furuta: Tuesday, July 21, 3-6 p.m. at Bishops Beach. Japanese Kimchi Cooking Class: Tuesday, July 7, noon–2:30 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church. Japanese Summer Festival: Saturday, July 25, 3–7 p.m. at Hornaday Park.

For more information, please contact Megumi Beams at 907-308-1861.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge

The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge visitor center is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays. During the summer, we will be open on federal holidays. Join us for free summer daily programs. Check the schedule at https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/calendar.php?crd=islandsandocean&.

Hospice of Homer

Support Groups — Widow/Widowers Group every Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Grief and Loss Support Group every Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Caregiver Support Group, every second and fourth Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. All support groups meet in the Hospice of Homer sunroom.

Homer Senior Citizens

Silver Lining Café — If you are in the Homer area, come have lunch! Dine-in lunch includes soup, salad, entrée, dessert and beverage with table service. Take-out includes salad & entrée; soup for an additional $3 is available. Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. service. Stay and socialize until 2 p.m.! Please make reservations for take-out at least one day in advance by calling 907-235-4555. Seniors aged 60+, $7 suggested donation. $15 for guests aged 59-12 (must be accompanied by a senior). $5 children under 12. No HSC membership is required to attend.

Come Play Games & Cards — Bring your friends and games and come use our Activity Room on the first, second and third Thursday of each month, noon to 4 p.m. No membership or cost required.

Community Exercise Classes for Seniors — “Strong Seniors” with Evelyn: Combination of slow-motion weightlifting and stretching class, Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants must have a physician authorization form turned in before starting the class. Forms are available in the HSC administration office at 3935 Svedlund. Cost is $5 per class for HSC members and $7 for non-members.

Become a Member of Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. — There are several levels of membership to choose from. As a member, you will receive discounts on exercise classes, receive our monthly members’ newsletter so you can see what’s been happening and what’s coming up for members to participate in, and more.

Volunteers are always welcome at HSC. Stop in for an application in the main office at 3935 Svedlund. Contact 907-235-7655 for more information on any program listed above.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10221 holds burger night from 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Tuesday night tacos is 5-7 p.m. The VFW is open to the public; you do not need to be a member to attend. Dine in or take out. Call 235-5582 to order ahead. The VFW is located at 72551 Milo Fritz Ave. in Anchor Point.

The Homer Community Food Pantry is seeking food donations in their Spring Food Drive. Weekly numbers are continuing to go up. We have had a 22% increase in clients since this time last year and more are signing up weekly. While our numbers have gone from 165 to 180+ families, our donations are waaaay down! Our funds are at a bare bones amount as prices continue to soar. Items Needed: canned fruits; proteins, tuna, chicken, fish, beef, spam; peanut butter, pasta sauce; hearty soups, ravioli, chili, baked beans. Anything shelf stable will be appreciated! Together we can refill the cupboard! Bare Shelves, Big Hearts, We Need You! Donations: 907-435-1616

The annual sandhill crane nesting cycle has begun! Sandhill Crane “fuzzball” season begins when the first eggs hatch, starting late May and into June, as the later nesting pairs’ eggs hatch. The new colts are at their cutest for their first two weeks. Colts grow rapidly, so check in frequently. Within 60 to 70 days, they will be as tall as their parents and flying. Please keep your dogs on leash and cats inside during this early and vulnerable time for crane colts and other baby wildlife. Kachemak Crane Watch wants information about your nesting pair and their newly hatched colts. This important data helps us count the total number of colts in the area and track nesting success. We cannot do this without your observations. Email reports to Kachemak Crane Watch at reports@cranewatch.org or call 907-235-6262. Include date of hatching, time, location, number of colts, mortalities, and your contact information so we can call for details. For more information contact: Nina Faust at 907-235-6262.

Northern Light Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays at The Living Room, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, 111 W. Pioneer Ave. (across the street from The Porcupine Theater).

Anchor Point Group of Alcoholics Anonymous continues to meet in person at the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce at 34175 Sterling Highway (north of Chapman School) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. These are open meetings, and alcoholics and non-alcoholics are all welcome. For more information, call 907-223-9814.

The Homer Unity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. downstairs at Homer United Methodist Church, 770 East End Road. All meetings are open to anyone wanting to learn more about recovery from alcoholism. More information and online links to meetings can be found at www.aahomer.org.

The Homer End of The Road Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day at noon and every evening at 8 p.m. at 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1. For more information, contact 907-283-5722.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDa) meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Sundays in the Hillas Building, 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1 (next to the Homer Theatre). The contact number is 907-756-3104.

Step into Freedom is a narcotics anonymous group that will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Glacierview Baptist Church “Big House” next to the main church. This group is for both women and men, and is open to non-addicts who would like to sit in on the meetings. For questions, call Jaclyn at 907-756-3530.

The Homer Area Caregiver Support Group meets in the activity room at the Homer Senior Center from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. For questions, please call Pam Hooker at 907-299-7198 or Louise Rempel at 907-399-1262. Remember: You are not alone.