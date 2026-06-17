Homer Elks Lodge spreads kindness throughout the community

The Homer Elks Lodge donated $4,000 to the Civil Air Patrol Youth Cadet Program. Pictured here (back row, from left) Aiden Quinlan, Matthew Hockema, Jamie Potvin, Vincent Traugott, Adam Greenwald, Jack Vance, Daniel Vance, Jon Crocker, Audrey Crocker, Les Gardner, Andrew Rothenberger and Mariah Greenwald. (Front row from left) Jill Hockema, Mercy Potvin, Grace Potvin, Hugh Traugott, Titus Potvin, Laurie Gentle and Hadassah Vance.

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Homer Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler John Mink (left), Inner Guard Michael Swoboda, Trustee Matthew Hockema, and Leading Knight Jill Hockema with some of the items donated to the Homer Food Pantry.

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A pair of Homer organizations will benefit from the generosity of the local Elks Lodge.

The Homer Elks Lodge #2127 used $1,238 of its Elks National Foundation (ENF) Beacon Grant to purchase food supplies for the Homer Food Pantry.

The first donation was made on June 13, with an additonal two or three donations expected over the summer.

The local Elks also used part of its ENF Gratitude Grant to provide $4,000 to the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Youth Cadet Program in Homer. The funds will be used for supplies for parades, such as flags, flag poles, and flag belts, rifles and rifle belts, as well as other supplies such as a flight simulator, backpacks, camping mats, and 24-hour kits.

CAP is a year-long development program for youth 12 years and up.

Cadet sponsors and active senior members are also there to help support the CAP cadet program.

The squadron combines both a consistent drive for education, fitness, and leadership with a spirit of fun and adventure.