The weather forecast calls for cloudy this weekend, but you know how Alaskans roll: As long as it’s not raining sideways and blowing 40, we won’t let a lack of sunshine stop us. If we demanded full-on rays, we’d never enjoy the outdoors, eh?

Besides, clouds mean less squinting and glare. This weekend will be the last time until Labor Day before the hordes from up north and Outside descend upon our fair little cosmic hamlet. Already we have seen people Not From Around Here, identifiable by clean Salty Dawg hoodies and brand-new XTRATUFs. The Betster has always thought you could make a fortune outfitting people new to Homer so they would fit in.

Step 1: Shop at our local thrift stores for gently used clothing. Step 2: Send the newbie out on a fishing boat for a week so they come back smelling of Eau de Spit Rat. Step 3: Have them sit by a campfire for a night to seal in the odor. Step 4: Mess up that chic haircut with random slices of a rusty fishing knife. Step 5: Make them read all 572 posts of Historical Homer on Facebook so they get a good grounding in Homer lore. Shazam! They might be ready to fit in. Or, you could do it the hard way and just live here at least 10 years.

Also, now might be the time to start planting a garden, or at least digging up some soil in preparation. Your altitude may vary, especially if you’re on the ridge and looking at a small hill of snow on the north side of your house. But you can dream, and have a little fun, maybe with these best bets:

BEST GET GROWING BET: Need some heritage plants that once grew at the Pratt Museum? They’ve been cleaning up the gardens there, digging up overgrown beds and such. At 11 a.m. Saturday next to the Homer Garden Club’s plant sale at the Homer Chamber of Commerce, see what the Pratt has to offer, like Homestead strawberry plants and such.

BEST CLEAN UP BET: The Pratt Museum also needs some help cleaning up on Saturday. That’s a reminder that the town clean up continues through May. Take a trash bag on your daily stroll and pick up icky stuff marring our beautiful beaches, trails and streets. You can get bags at the chamber.