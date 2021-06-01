Now we’re talking summer, Betster persons. There’s so much to do that yours truly will shut up and cut to the chase with these Best Bets:

BEST FIRST BET: First Friday has returned in full swing, and this betster is ready for in-person receptions at several art galleries across town! Be sure to check out the Art Shop Gallery to see Theresa Gonzalez’ show “Dynamic Alaska,” which features the Alaska wild. Or visit Bunnell Street Arts Center to see coastal marine art by Antoinette Walker and Carla Potter. The Pratt Museum is also featuring a new exhibit called “Microbial Worlds” in which artists use the lens of art to help others discover the hidden world of microscopic organisms. More receptions are being held at Fireweed Gallery, Grace Ridge Brewery and Homer Council on the Arts. All First Friday receptions begin at 5 p.m., and several will feature guest artist talks. There are so many options to find interest in, so get ready to paint the town with June’s First Friday events!

BEST GIANT BUBBLE-POPPING BET: The Homer Council on the Arts is celebrating Mary Epperson Day from noon – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 355 West Pioneer Ave., and will host live music, an artist market, local vendors, as well as family games and activities. Giant bubbles, free art books and more will be offered during the events. Masks will be required. Born on June 6, 1922, Epperson was known as the “creative heart of Homer” before she died in 2016. Mary Epperson Day is held on or near her birthday to honor her contributions to the arts.

BEST TRAILS BET: National Trails Day is Saturday, June 5, and the Betster knows how much we Alaskans love to enjoy the outdoors, especially the hiking trails available. This Saturday, multiple groups are joining together to help clean up the hiking trails in Homer and across the bay at Kachemak Bay State Park. While volunteer applications have already closed for this event, the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park says they are always in need of all sorts of volunteers throughout the year. The clearing season has just begun as hikers get back out on the trails after winter finally comes to an end, and more events will be planned locally to ensure the trails are in the best condition possible. Contact the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park for all of your volunteer desires at info@friendsofkachemakbay.org.

BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK BET: Looking to get vaccinated and wanting to earn $40 in Homer Bucks? South Peninsula Hospital and the City of Homer host a pop-up vaccination clinic today from 3-7 p.m. on the Spit, and everyone who receives a dose at the clinic will automatically receive $40 Homer Bucks, which can be spent like cash locally.

Already vaccinated but still want a chance to earn a reward? Visit the pop-up clinic to enter your name into a drawing for the chance to win a $100-$500 gift card! This incentive program will be offered every Thursday through June. Visit the clinic at Boat House Pavilion near Ramp 2 to get vaccinated or to receive more information.