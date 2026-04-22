Homer fundraiser emphasizes art under pressure, for a purpose

Willow Jones crafts a turkey wing-style Appalachian broom at the 2024 Ready, Set, Art! fundraiser, and will be onsite again this year on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Jeff Dean works on a metal piece at his home studio before bringing it to the 2025 Ready Set Art fundraiser for completion. Dean will participate in this year’s fundraiser on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer, Alaska. Photo provided by Jeff Dean

Clay artist Sarah Sims pictured with a honey jar she made last year and will be one of numerous artists creating original works of art in Ready Set Art.

Artist Heather Mann will be one of numerous artists participating in this year’s Ready Set Art youth art scholarship fundraiser for Ptarmigan Arts, pictured here with her painting Riding the Wind.

Artist David Pettibone, working on his Year With A Tree series in 2017, will be one of numerous artists creating original works of art in Ready Set Art.

Gary Lyon, one of the original founders of the Ptarmigan Arts co-op seen here painting a pair of sandhill cranes during the 2024 Ready Set Art fundraiser, will be participating again in this year’s event on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer, Alaska. Photo by Delcenia Cosman/Homer News

A lively blend of creativity and community support is set to take center stage in Homer this weekend as local artists race the clock for a good cause.

On April 25, Grace Ridge Brewing will host the fourth annual “Ready, Set… ART!” fundraiser, where 20 Alaska artists will each have just one hour to complete an original work in front of a live audience of community members before the pieces are bid on.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Ptarmigan Arts Visual Arts Scholarship Fund, administered by the Homer Foundation. The fund supports students from the southern Kenai Peninsula pursuing careers in the visual arts and is currently the only visual arts scholarship given to a Southern Kenai Peninsula High School student.

Gary Lyon is participating as an artist and co-organizer of the event alongside Grace Ridge Brewing’s Sherry Stead. He said that the event’s deeper goal is to build a sustainable scholarship that continues to support local students pursuing art careers. Past recipients, like Homer artist Leah Dunn, have gone on to study fine arts in college, demonstrating the program’s impact.

The “quick-draw” format, inspired by Western traditions in states like New Mexico and Arizona, transforms artmaking into a live spectacle, replacing six-shooters with paintbrushes. The event invites the public not only to watch the creative process unfold, but to actively participate by cheering on the artists, placing bids and ultimately, taking home one-of-a-kind pieces.

This year’s lineup features a wide cross-section of Homer’s art community. Among them are painters Heather Mann and David Pettibone and clay artist Sara Sims.

This is Pettibone’s third year participating and he said that the fast-paced format creates both pressure and excitement.

“It’s not long to make a painting, but you feed off the energy of being surrounded by other creatives,” he said.

Pettibone added that the time constraint creates a unique balance.

“Everybody knows it’s hard to paint or sculpt a masterpiece in an hour, so some of the pressure is lifted because of that,” he said.

Participating in the fundraiser for the first time this year, Mann who was drawn to both the cause and the creative freedom. She describes her creativity as impressionistic with a hint of realism.

“I like to do fantasy, things that push perspective, like whales swimming in trees or things that don’t normally go together,” she said. “I’ve been painting my whole life. I don’t remember a day not doing art and this sounded super fun, and it’s a great fundraiser.”

Sims, returning for her second year, explained how preparation is key when working against the clock.

“You’re allowed to have about 20 percent of your piece finished when you arrive, so I’ll come with a bowl already thrown and trimmed, with underglaze applied, then carve my design using sgraffito, scratching through to reveal the clay underneath,” she said.

Sims, who has worked with clay for 25 years and focused on sgraffito for the past 15, said the event also highlights the importance of supporting young artists.

“It’s important for the younger generation to find a passion in art,” she said. “It’s a great outlet, and this is a way for artists to give back while the community sees how art is made.”

Lyon emphasized both the intensity and camaraderie of the event.

“There’s definitely pressure with the time limit, but that’s part of what makes it exciting,” he said. “Everyone’s working hard, and at the same time, you’re surrounded by people who love creating just as much as you do.”

The fun begins at 5 p.m., giving attendees time to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments before the high-energy “quick draw” begins at 6 p.m. Artists will work across a range of mediums, including painting, clay, fiber arts, metal sculpture, mosaics, dot painting, jewelry, weaving, felting and more.

At 7 p.m., the artists will put down their tools, and the focus will shift to a live auction led by Zoe Story, where the highest previously placed silent bids become the starting point for the live auction.

In addition to the timed creations, attendees can browse a featured wall of donated artwork available through silent bidding or “buy it now” options, with bidding open until 7:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site serving sandwiches and snacks.

With all proceeds going directly to the scholarship fund and no sales tax applied, Lyon and Stead encourage the public to attend, participate and invest in both art and the future of the community.

“This is about more than just one night,” Lyon said. “It’s about supporting the next generation of artists and celebrating the creative spirit that makes Homer unique.”

Community members are invited to stop by Grace Ridge Brewing and experience this annual spectacle of art made under pressure, for a purpose.

This year’s artists include: Bonita Banks, fiber arts-weaving; Chelsea Carpenter, macrame-weaving; Caryl Christy, pastels; Jeff Dean, metal sculpture; Jen DePesa, painting; Daniel Dobrosielski, needle felting; Turea “Midge” Grice, painting; Richard Gustafson, pastels; Tracy Hanson, acrylic painting; Xochiyollotl “Xochi” Harbison, painting; Nancy Johnson, dot painting; Tami Johnson, jeweler/silversmith; Willow Jones, Appalachian brooms; David Kaufman, clay; Gary Lyon, acrylics; Heather Mann, painting; Cindy Nelson, mosaics; David Pettibone, oils; Jan Peyton, painting; and Sara Sims, clay.