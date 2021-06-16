Homer Farmers Market: Don’t forget Wednesday market

Summer is here; the solstice is this weekend. Even if there is a cool breeze blowing or cloudy skies, you can’t deny that the pushki and fireweed are skyrocketing up, and flowers are in bloom everywhere. High tunnels are hot and gardens are growing.

There are lots of ways to tap into the local food scene growing here. You can go online to the Alaska Food Hub that opens up for sales every Friday through Monday. Then Tuesday, the farmer gets the list of purchases, harvests and takes the goodies down to Homer United Methodist church for you to pick up on Wednesday. When you see all the options available on this online farmers market, you will get a better idea of the seasonality of our produce here as well as the abundance of dedicated farmers.

Of course, if you got organized early this spring, you may have signed up for a subscription for produce from a farmer specifically. That is the best way to guarantee a regular delivery of veggies of all kinds that, most importantly, you didn’t have to grow but that you know was grown well.

And everyone knows the Homer Farmers Market, of course. But don’t forget Wednesday markets from 2-5 p.m. If your desired veggies weren’t available Saturday, and you were too late to get it on the Food Hub for delivery Wednesday, then your next best hope is the Wednesday Farmers Market. You will still get to see many of the same farmers who drop off deliveries pre-sold to the Food Hub, and you will get to see a few more as well.

It also seems like every location has new and vibrant staff to get to know. Kyra Harty is now running the Food Hub, and Lauren Jerew is running the Farmers Market. We couldn’t ask for better managers of complicated, dynamic markets. Add to the Farmers Market Joe, Joey and Chris and you have an amazing team of fun and caring people to keep everything running smoothly.

So support your favorite farmer and/or farmers market every week. There are plenty of folks ready to connect you into the local food and crafts scene.

The Market is open on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ocean Drive.

Kyra Wagner is the coordinator of Sustainable Homer and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.