Homer Farmers Market: Booths are loaded with goodness

After a cold winter, it has been a cool summer. But even though tourists may be bundling up in down parkas to hang out on the Spit, the Homer Farmers Market is showing all the good signs of summer.

For example, the market was dotted with orange dangling from customers hands and in the mouths of children. Lori from Synergy Gardens had brought eight totes of carrots to sell thinking that there was no way she could sell out. But at 1 p.m., it was looking like she probably wouldn’t take any home.

It can be difficult to figure out what it is you want to focus on at the market. Fritz Creek Fungi is back offering pearl oyster, lion’s mane and bear’s tooth mushrooms, as well as all kinds of mushroom tinctures.

Or maybe you get distracted by the pickled mushrooms at Ksenia’s booth at the other end of the market. The jars are lined up with her kimchi and cucumber pickles next to all the other snacks and delights she creates.

Or maybe you are like Anna of Bridge Creek Birch Syrup, who was so distracted by the reputation of Julie’s Russian piroshkis (cabbage or mushroom) that she had to go try one even though it had been her intent to try the new Indian food booth, Shiva Boom.

The fact is the market is loaded with goodness. The cool summer has kept Rick Steffan’s root cellar cold enough that he still has potatoes to sell, and yet, it is now warm enough that Hilltop Gardens has gotten a good lineup of green to keep their booth stalked for the whole market. We’re at the perfect place.

There is rhubarb for your favorite crisp, a wide variety of greens, turnips, onions, all kinds herbs and even some starts. Rob’s table has been crawling with cucumbers, and Christina at Snowshoe Hollow Farm still has flowers and some veggies for your own garden plots.

So head on down to the market on Ocean Drive this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and see what it is that grabs your attention.

Kyra Wagner is the coordinator of Sustainable Homer and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.