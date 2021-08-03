Homer’s Bishop’s Beach Park was the location for an enactment of public participatory art on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Homer, Alaska. A ground design of colored fabric was created to convey a message of “Alaska United,” “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work” and “Thank You Water Protectors.” The public was invited to be part of the art by standing and sitting around the central design. Salmon sculptures, raven and sandhill crane puppets, Alaska flags and colored bandanas were an added touch to the overhead image depicting salmon solidarity. The project was led by Mavis Muller and was the finale to her series of 12 annual aerial group photos for the protection of Alaska’s Bristol Bay. Photographer Russell Campbell captured the photo from a bucket lift at 35 feet high. “Art is communication. With our creativity and imagination we can inspire new possibilities, and we can have fun doing it,” Muller said. (Photograph by Russell Campbell)

A friend calls the end of the tourist season “Augusts,” as in “Oh boy, it’s been a long day. There sure have been a lot of Augusts.” But hey, though the summer is winding down, there’s still lots to do, like these best bets:

BEST FISH, FUN AND MUSIC BET: Salmonfest returns this year with three days full of concerts, food and festivities Aug. 6-8 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. COVID-19 safety protocols will be present during the event as participants are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. This year’s headliners include Greensky Bluegrass, four-time Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz, The High Hawks, Pamyua, Vella and Con Brio. Other national touring acts performing this year include The National Parks, The Burroughs, LowDown Brass Band, Lindsay Lou, Carsie Blanton, Megan Hamilton and Defunk. Alaska-based bands include Blackwater Railroad Co.; I Sing. You Dance.; Hope Social Club; Super; the Saturated Sugar Strings, and Homer’s own KP Brass Band.

BEST FIRST FRIDAY BET: First Friday art exhibits return this Friday, Aug. 6 to celebrate Alaska’s geography and wildlife through paintings, photographs and even recycled plastic. Check out the Art Shop Gallery to see Taz Tally’s photographs, Bunnell Street Arts Center to view Anchorage artist Sheila Wyne’s Strata Series featuring rock layers, Fireweed Gallery to learn about the “Creatures of Alaska” and more. There are so many galleries hosting shows this weekend that everyone in the family is sure to find something they enjoy! Check out page B1 for more information.

BEST SHOWCASE BET: The Homer Council on the Arts is hosting its annual member showcase this September to show off local artistic talent during the Alaska World Arts Festival. Members of HCOA still have until Aug. 30 to submit up to two pieces of artwork for the showcase, and the Betster can’t think of a better way to spend a rainy weekend than by creating something new inspired by the beauty of Homer. Visit https://www.homerart.org/calendar/member-show for more information.

BEST HOMER ACTIVIST BET: Looking to get involved in local government? The candidacy filing period for three seats on the Homer City Council is now open through Aug. 16. Candidates must have resided in Homer for a year before the election and must be a registered voter of the city. Applications are available online at cityofhomer-ak.gov or at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall.