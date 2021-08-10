It might be somewhat damp these days, eh? Seasoned Homerites know that the rain always come before school starts so our kiddos won’t despair about losing glorious summer days. Of course, then it gets sunny again just to tease the hunters — and then it rains again. That’s August. You can still have fun, though, with these best bets:

BEST BACK PORCH CONCERT BET: Americana folk-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Tim Easton of Nashville is performing at 7 p.m. Friday night at Bunnell Street Arts Center for their back porch concert series. Easton is presenting a tour of adventurous new folk-rock music that “blurs the lines between fold, blues and workingman’s rock & roll.” Tickets for the concert are $20.

BEST FINDING HOME(R) BET: The Pratt Museum & Park is hosting a live music and artist celebration from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, featuring musicians Courtney Rose, Little Foot, and special guests. Courtney is the Bristol Bay Lead for the Youth Alaska Action Board on Housing and Homelessness (YAABHH), creator of the Blue Eyed Native project, and lead singer of Murmur. Foot is the Statewide Lead for YAABHH, founder of Houseless Records, and member of the Continuum of Care Board for the Balance of State. Both of these artists/ activists/ musicians will perform their original music. Courtney and Foot will offer a tour of the current exhibit, Finding Home in Homer, located in the Community Room at the Pratt Museum. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, this event will have limited attendance. Please arrive early to ensure entry. Once capacity is reached, the event will be full. For more information, visit www.prattmuseum.org/event/finding-home-in-homer-community-events/2021-08-13/. The Pratt will also host a community discussion about youth housing insecurity on the peninsula from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

BEST MEMORIAL BET: In honor of Duffy Murnane’s 40th birthday, the WKFL Park gazebo will have a note-writing station set up to leave messages and letters to Duffy and her family. The memorial event will be from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-14. People are welcome to share love and encouragement for her family, as well as express grief for her disappearance. Pens, paper and a vessel to place letters in will be on site during the days and times noted.

BEST HOMER ACTIVIST BET: Looking to get involved in local government? The candidacy filing period for three seats on the Homer City Council is now open through Aug. 16. Candidates must have resided in Homer for a year before the election and must be a registered voter of the city. Applications are available online at cityofhomer-ak.gov or at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall.