Drummers play before Recover, the 18th annual Burning Basket, is ignited on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Elizabeth Lakschmi Kanter places a cone in memory of missing and endangered women into Recover, the 18th annual Burning Basket, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. A photo above is of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, a Homer woman missing since October 2019. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Signs, flowers and origami cranes decorate Recover, the 18th annual Burning Basket, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. The basket’s theme also coincided with National Recovery Month for September. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

A person in a bee constume encourages people to spread out at Recover, the 18th annual Burning Basket, before it burns on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

People interact with Recover, the 18th annual Burning Basket, before it’s ignited on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

The Burning Basket has been transformed into heat and light. In fields around town, sandhill cranes gather for their migration. Fireweed has bloomed and its leaves turned to deep purple. And, oh yeah, there’s a chill in the air and frost just might be icing our windshields any day now.

Welcome to autumn, Betster persons. Get out and enjoy the short season with these best bets:

BEST PEATLAND PROJECT BET: The Pratt Museum & Park is hosting Homer Drawdown: Peatland Project Showcase and Celebration this Friday from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the museum. Peatland Project celebrates a year of climate action through peatland research, exploration, citizen science, advocacy, and art! The public is invited to enjoy the new Art for Peat exhibition, explore an interactive peat exhibit, listen to a bog botany talk, and more. Art for Peat is a new exhibit at the Pratt, highlighting the importance of peatlands through art, and runs through Oct. 10 in the lower level. The exhibit features artwork by Bunnell Artist in Residence Sheryl Maree Reily and others. For more information, visit the Pratt Museum & Park’s Facebook page.

BEST BUNNELL ARTS BY AIR BET: The Bunnell Street Arts Center is hosting the Bunnell Arts by Air radio series, which celebrates Alaska and visiting musicians in all genres over KBBI’s radio waves. This Friday at 7 p.m., Tamara McCoy, a concert pianist, will perform with Marcio Candido on violin. In a voice and violin performance, as well as piano and violin performance, audience members will be able to immerse themselves in “The History of the Tango” by Astor Piazzolla, the “Polonaise Brillante” by Henryk Wieniawski, the haunting “Ballad of Barbara Allen” arranged by Edgar Girtain, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.bunnellarts.org/bunnell-arts-by-air/. Masks are required for audience members.

BEST TAILGATING BET: The Homer Mariner football team travels to Kenai Central High School this Friday for the 5 p.m. game. In support of both teams, Homer Electric Association will be giving away free hotdogs and hamburgers! All donations received will be split between Homer High School and Kenai Central High School’s booster clubs. Grilling starts at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot before kickoff. Go cheer on the Mariner football team and chow down on some free grub!

BEST PANDEMIC PORTRAITS BET: “Pandemic Portraits” is currently featured at Land’s End Resort. An exhibit by 15 photographers of 16 cancer patients diagnosed during the COVID-19 pandemic is on display through Sept. 19. A QR code with the photographs links to their stories facing cancer during pandemic as written by Deb McKinney and narrated by Michelle Conklin. The exhibit was produced by Affinity Films.