‘Let it Glow’ holiday lights campaign and competition announced

A scene of the Grinch who stole Christmas lights up the yard of a home along Bear Creek Drive on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Kachemak City, Alaska. In place of the annual garden of lights, Bear Creek Winery hosted a driving tour of holiday lights with Bear Creek Drive neighbors this year. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

A scene of the Grinch who stole Christmas lights up the yard of a home along Bear Creek Drive on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Kachemak City, Alaska. In place of the annual garden of lights, Bear Creek Winery hosted a driving tour of holiday lights with Bear Creek Drive neighbors this year. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

A team of local nonprofits have joined together to sponsor the first “Let It Glow” holiday lights campaign and contest, according to a press release.

Co-sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Homer Electric Association, and South Peninsula Hospital, this event promotes neighborhood holiday activity, creates fun for families and individuals of all ages, and brings light and joy to the southern Kenai Peninsula during the darkest days of the year.

The lighting campaign and contest will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Homer Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event, and will run through the month of December. Private residences, businesses and neighborhoods are encouraged to decorate their homes and neighborhoods with holiday lights for $1,000 in prizes awarded in the following six categories:

People’s Choice Awards:

• Best Neighborhood – Winning group of at least four residential properties wins $500 in HEA energy credits to share.

• Best Business/nonprofit – Winner receives $200 in HEA energy credits

• Best Private Residence – Winner receives $100 in HEA energy credits

Additional prizes will be awarded:

• SPH Long Term Care residents’ favorite – wins $100 in HEA energy credits

• HEA Clark Griswold Award – wins $100 in HEA energy credits

Winners of the people’s choice awards will be determined by online voting of the local community on the Let It Glow Homer Facebook page. Judging will happen Dec. 19-29. Any location on the southern peninsula is eligible to win, and all are encouraged to use the Facebook page as a place to post photos of must-see locations. Contestants and fans who do not have Facebook can submit their location for consideration, or submit their vote, via the email letitglow@homerelectric.com.

Contestants are encouraged to decorate early and keep their lights lit every evening, especially during the judging period of Dec. 19-29. Winners will receive prizes of energy credits donated by Homer Electric Association, which will be announced during the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

More information can be found at www.homerchamber.org.